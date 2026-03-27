Kid Care Connect Launches to Tackle the Autism Waitlist Crisis — Connecting Families with Specialists

Because Your Child Deserves Today, Not Some Day.

A new platform helps families bypass months-long waitlists by connecting them with available autism and developmental specialists in days.

“The real crisis isn’t autism — it’s access,” said Herrera. “Parents shouldn’t have to make 12 phone calls or wait a year just to get help for their child.” — Frank Herrera

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents of children with autism are facing record-long wait times — sometimes six months to a year — to see a neurologist or developmental specialist. Kid Care Connect , a new Florida-based digital platform, is stepping in to change that.Created by entrepreneur and behavioral therapy advocate Frank Herrera, Kid Care Connect helps families quickly locate available pediatric specialists — including neurologists, child psychologists, speech therapists, and behavioral experts — who actually have openings.But the platform goes beyond access.Kid Care Connect is designed to empower parents to become the CEO of their child’s care — providing step-by-step guidance, educational courses, and AI-powered tools that help families understand their options, make informed decisions, and take control during one of the most overwhelming moments of their lives.“The real crisis isn’t autism — it’s access,” said Herrera. “Parents shouldn’t have to make 12 phone calls or wait a year just to get help for their child. Kid Care Connect makes that process as simple as booking a flight or a hotel — but for care that changes a child’s life.”A Lifeline for Families Lost in the SystemEvery year, thousands of parents' face months-long delays for evaluations or therapy. These delays can prevent children from accessing early intervention — the most critical window for developmental progress.Kid Care Connect bridges that gap by combining human empathy with smart technology. Parents can create a free profile, describe their child’s needs, and receive real-time notifications when a specialist has availability.The platform also connects families with:Telehealth support for overwhelmed parentsEducational resources and parent training coursesA growing directory of autism-trained providersA Mission Born from ExperienceHerrera founded Kid Care Connect after years of working in behavioral therapy and hearing from families who felt “lost, uninformed, and invisible.”“I built Kid Care Connect because every week I met parents who were desperate for help and didn’t know where to start,” Herrera said. “We’re turning confusion into clarity — and giving families back control.”Addressing a National Care GapAcross the United States, families seeking autism evaluations and developmental support often encounter significant barriers, including limited provider availability and fragmented systems between schools, doctors, and therapists.Kid Care Connect aims to simplify that journey by creating a centralized platform where families can find support faster — reducing delays and helping children access care during critical developmental stages.The company is initially launching in Florida, with plans to expand nationwide.About Kid Care ConnectKid Care Connect is a digital platform built to help families navigate the complex world of autism and developmental care. By connecting parents with available specialists, providing educational resources, and offering AI-powered support tools, the platform helps families move from uncertainty to action — faster.For more information, visit: www.kidcareconnect.com

The System is Broken

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