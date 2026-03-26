BHHS NEW ENGLAND, NEW YORK & HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES EARNS TOP 5 GLOBAL RANKING WITHIN BHHS NETWORK

Brokerage recognized as leading supporter of The Sunshine Kids Foundation, network’s charitable partner, raising more than $260K to support children with cancer

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties has once again secured a top position within the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, ranking No. 4 worldwide among more than 300 companies based on overall sales performance.The distinction was announced this week during the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices annual convention in Nashville, where the brokerage earned the prestigious Berkshire Elite Circle Award, reserved for the highest-performing companies across the international network.In addition to its No. 4 global ranking, the company also placed No. 4 worldwide in Commercial Gross Commission Income (GCI) and No. 6 globally in Residential Units, underscoring its strong performance across both commercial and residential sectors.“This recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication and professionalism of our entire network of agents and staff,” said Brenda Maher, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties. “Every day, our team demonstrates an unwavering commitment to clients and communities across the Northeast. Achieving this level of recognition on a global stage is an honor for everyone in our organization.”Alongside its sales achievements, the brokerage was also recognized as one of the network’s leading philanthropic contributors to The Sunshine Kids Foundation, the official charity of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The organization ranked No. 2 in the network for fundraising and charitable contributions, raising $261,111.62 in 2025 to support children battling cancer.Founded in 1982, The Sunshine Kids Foundation provides uplifting activities, trips, and events for children receiving cancer treatment across North America, helping young patients build friendships and create joyful experiences during challenging times.“Our agents and leadership team believe strongly in giving back,” added Maher. “Supporting The Sunshine Kids is an incredibly meaningful part of our culture, and we are proud to contribute to an organization that brings hope and happiness to children and families facing unimaginable challenges.”With offices spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties is one of the largest and most respected real estate brokerages in the Northeast. The firm’s network of more than 2,200 sales associates represents a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial properties across the region’s most sought-after markets.“These honors are a testament to the hard work and expertise of our outstanding team…every associate and staff member plays a vital role in making this possible,” Maher concluded.# # #About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com

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