Peachtree Pest Control Celebrates 50 Years with '50 for 50' Community Initiative
Celebrating 50 years of service by investing in the communities that made it possible
The first initiative kicked off on March 24, 2026, as Peachtree Pest Control partnered with Bikes for Goodness Sakes to build 10 bicycles that will be donated to Nicholas House, an Atlanta organization dedicated to supporting families experiencing homelessness. This team volunteer effort reflects Peachtree’s commitment to strengthening the community and supporting local families.
“Reaching 50 years is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” said Bryan Cummings, President at Peachtree Pest Control. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our customers and community. ‘50 for 50’ is our way of saying thank you, by giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.”
Peachtree Pest Control encourages local organizations and community members to follow along as the company continues its “50 for 50” efforts throughout the year, highlighting initiatives that support families, schools, and community programs across their service area.
About Peachtree Pest Control
Founded in 1976, Peachtree Pest Control has provided reliable, professional pest control services for over 50 years. The company is committed to protecting what matters most, homes, businesses, and communities while giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.
Alicia Maresco
Peachtree Pest Control
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