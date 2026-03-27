Peachtree Pest Control Celebrates 50 Years with '50 for 50' Community Initiative

Company leadership celebrates the completion of a team bike-building initiative, highlighting collaboration and dedication to giving back to the community

Celebrating 50 years of service by investing in the communities that made it possible

Reaching 50 years is a milestone we are incredibly proud of. '50 for 50’ is our way of saying thank you and making a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.” — Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peachtree Pest Control is proud to announce its 50th anniversary this year, marking five decades of service to the community. To celebrate this milestone, the company is launching “50 for 50,” a year-long initiative dedicated to giving back through 50 acts of community service, one for each year of support from its customers and neighbors.The first initiative kicked off on March 24, 2026, as Peachtree Pest Control partnered with Bikes for Goodness Sakes to build 10 bicycles that will be donated to Nicholas House, an Atlanta organization dedicated to supporting families experiencing homelessness. This team volunteer effort reflects Peachtree’s commitment to strengthening the community and supporting local families.“Reaching 50 years is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” said Bryan Cummings, President at Peachtree Pest Control. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our customers and community. ‘50 for 50’ is our way of saying thank you, by giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.”Peachtree Pest Control encourages local organizations and community members to follow along as the company continues its “50 for 50” efforts throughout the year, highlighting initiatives that support families, schools, and community programs across their service area.About Peachtree Pest ControlFounded in 1976, Peachtree Pest Control has provided reliable, professional pest control services for over 50 years. The company is committed to protecting what matters most, homes, businesses, and communities while giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.

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