Public input sought for state Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Unified Accountability plan

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking input from the public on the state’s proposed options to align state and federal special education accountability systems into one new, unified Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) special education accountability system.

Rather than operate separate state and federal IDEA accountability systems for special education, Iowa’s new unified IDEA special education accountability system aims to streamline designations so school districts receive only one special education accountability designation each year, meeting both state and federal requirements. The new system will also align with Iowa’s 2024 unified ESSA accountability system (Iowa School Performance Profiles), so that school districts have coordinated special education and school improvement plans.

In designing a new system, the Department leadership conducted initial consultation with all superintendents at each of the nine regional superintendent meetings and consulted district and Area Education Agency (AEA) special education directors, curriculum and instructional leaders, members of the statewide Special Education Advisory Council and AEA executive leadership.

Informed by that robust consultation, the Department is seeking broader input through a statewide survey on three proposed accountability options for determining IDEA designations. The feedback will inform any final updates to the new, unified IDEA special education accountability system.

Feedback on the proposed unified IDEA special education state accountability plan options will be collected through Friday, April 10. All comments will remain anonymous.

Iowa’s new unified school accountability and support system under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) followed a similar process to unify Iowa’s school accountability systems by incorporating a streamlined set of core indicators including proficiency results in English language arts, mathematics, science, student academic growth, chronic absenteeism, graduation rates and postsecondary readiness. The new unified school accountability plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Education in 2024 and used for the first time to determine school performance ratings and federal designations for the 2023-24 school year.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) is federal law ensuring children with disabilities, from birth through age 21, receive a free appropriate public education (FAPE) tailored to their needs. It mandates special education, related services and early intervention, guaranteeing, through Individualized Education Programs (IEP), that services are provided in the least restrictive environment.

IDEA requires states to develop comprehensive plans for accountability and support, and identify schools for support and improvement using an approved rating system, identifying schools in one of four categories: meets requirements, needs assistance, needs intervention and needs substantial intervention. Iowa’s system for accountability and support under IDEA is being developed with broad public input to fit the state’s context and focus on helping schools find solutions that work for them.