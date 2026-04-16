Admera Health Becomes the First Certified Service Provider for Takara Bio’s Groundbreaking Shasta® Single Cell System

Admera Health

Admera's certification enables full-gene-body single-cell RNA-seq at scale, accelerating complex research workflows.

Being the very first CSP [Certified Service Provider] for the Takara Bio Shasta system is a testament to Admera Health’s commitment to adopting and mastering the most advanced technologies.” — Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, a leading provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) services, today announced it has become the first certified service provider (CSP) globally for the Takara Bio Shasta® Single Cell System. This recognition immediately positions Admera Health at the forefront of the single-cell genomics industry, offering researchers unparalleled access to one of the most powerful and comprehensive single-cell analysis platforms available.

The Shasta system opens new avenues for biomarker discovery. Innovative DNA-seq and RNA-seq library preparation chemistries paired with the automation platform, plus easy-to-use bioinformatics software, enable high-sensitivity exploration of the whole genome or transcriptome in precious single-cell samples.

New Dimensions in Single-Cell Discovery

Admera Health’s new CSP designation for the Shasta total RNA-seq workflow means researchers can leverage the platform's advanced capabilities for unprecedented detail and scale.

This includes unrivaled throughput, with automated processing of up to 100,000 single cells for total RNA-seq per run. The system's unique chemistry provides comprehensive molecular information, capturing critical events like splicing isoforms, gene fusions, and lncRNAs.

Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health, stated, "Being the very first CSP for the Takara Bio Shasta system is a testament to Admera Health’s commitment to adopting and mastering the most advanced technologies. This is a game-changer for single-cell research. Our clients, from biopharma to academic labs, will now have the ability to go deeper at a scale greater than ever before, accelerating the discovery of novel biomarkers and revealing therapeutic targets."

The Leading Resource for Single-Cell Services

This recognition cements Admera Health’s position as a premier, end-to-end service provider uniquely equipped to handle complex single-cell projects. Admera Health ensures that researchers have the most powerful experimental tools available to characterize tissue heterogeneity, identify novel biomarkers, and accelerate drug and therapeutic development across a range of applications, including oncology and immunology.

Carol Lou, President & CEO of Takara Bio USA, stated, “The Shasta platform's sophisticated nanodispensing technology and chemistries provide the foundation for Admera’s superior service. By combining the high-resolution, high-throughput power of the Shasta platform with Admera’s expertise across cutting-edge single-cell services, researchers gain a singular, expert resource for advanced biological discovery.”

Admera Health is now accepting projects utilizing the Takara Bio Shasta Single Cell System. Researchers are invited to visit www.admera.health.com or contact the Admera Health sales team for consultation.

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