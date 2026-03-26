Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants Returns June 8 for a Special 10th Anniversary Edition

Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants celebrates its 10th anniversary on June 8, 2026, bringing together the city’s top chefs and food lovers.

Celebrate 10 years of Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants! Join 1,100+ guests at Evergreen Brick Works for the city’s top tasting event. Tickets on sale now.

The Best Restaurants event is one of the personal highlights of my year. It’s an honour to celebrate the talented culinary creators who have made our city such a great place to dine.” — Malcolm Johnston, editor-in-chief, Toronto Life

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants returns to Evergreen Brick Works on Monday, June 8, 2026, to celebrate Toronto Life's 60th year and the event's 10th anniversary with a bigger-than-ever experience for food fans.As Toronto Life’s signature culinary event, Best Restaurants will welcome more than 1,100 guests for a one-night-only immersive tasting experience that defines where Toronto eats now, alongside the iconic chefs and restaurateurs who have defined the city’s food scenes over the past six decades.“The Best Restaurants event is one of the personal highlights of my year. It’s an honour to celebrate the talented culinary creators who have made our city such a great place in which to dine,” says Malcolm Johnston, editor in chief of Toronto Life. “That it comes during Toronto Life’s 60th anniversary and the event’s 10th anniversary makes it all the more special.”Presented by Uber Eats, which is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the event has become the definitive guide to Toronto’s evolving food scene, spotlighting breakout talent, celebrating industry icons and setting the standard for culinary excellence across the city.Returning for its second year, Stella Artois will once again kick off the evening with the Perfect Serve Awards and VIP Reception, an exclusive pre-event experience celebrating the ritual and craftsmanship behind the brand’s iconic pour before the main event begins. A limited number of tickets for the reception will be released later this month.New this year, Tricon will introduce an exclusive VIP lounge experience not only for their residents but for all guests, offering a premium space to gather, connect and celebrate throughout the evening.Get your ticketsTickets for the 10th Anniversary Edition of Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants are now on sale:Sponsorship & brand partnership opportunitiesToronto Life’s Best Restaurants offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with hundreds of engaged culinary tastemakers, industry leaders and decision-makers all under one roof. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities and curated gifting bag partnerships remain available.For sponsorship inquiries or to explore brand participation opportunities, please contact:Chantal Roy, Senior Director of Brand Experiences, at chantal.roy@stjoseph.com.About Toronto Life and SJCFor 60 years, Toronto Life has been the destination for people who care about Toronto—the country’s most vibrant city—and want to get the most out of it. The magazine covers the personalities, culture and events shaping the city, with particular authority in dining, real estate and city life. A consistent leader at the National Magazine Awards, Toronto Life is recognized each year for excellence in journalism. Through in-depth reporting, intelligent analysis and quality writing, the brand offers an essential and engaging guide to life in the city. Toronto Life is published by SJC Media.SJC Media is Canada’s largest publisher of trusted lifestyle and content brands, reaching more than 23 million Canadians across print, digital and experiential platforms. Its portfolio includes leading titles such as Toronto Life, Chatelaine, FASHION and Maclean’s.Wonder is the experiential division of SJC Media, producing premium events and brand experiences, including Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants.SJC is one of Canada’s leading privately owned communications companies, delivering content, marketing and media solutions for brands across the country.

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