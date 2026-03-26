A Former NASA Engineer Is Sealing Photos Inside an Arctic Mountain — To Make Them Last 1,000 Years

Eternity Photos LOGO Entrance to the arcitc vault First film reel delivered to Svalbard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eternity.Photos launched the world's first consumer photo archival service designed to preserve personal photographs for over 1,000 years. The service converts digital photos to analog archival film and stores them inside mountain vaults in Svalbard, Norway - right next to the Global Seed Vault.When the Cloud Fails, Film EnduresCloud storage depends on companies staying in business, servers staying powered, and formats staying readable. Hard drives fail, services shut down, and formats become obsolete within decades.Eternity.Photos takes a radically different approach. Photos are written onto photosensitive archival film - independently tested to survive over a millennium - and sealed inside mountain vaults in one of the most geologically stable and climatically cold locations on Earth."This is not AI. This is real film, in a real mountain, in the Arctic," said Pavel Machalek, founder of Eternity.Photos. "Your photos are proof you were here. That you loved. That you lived. Every snapshot - a first step, a golden hour, a face you never want to forget - deserves more than a hard drive that will die in five years. Eternity.Photos ensures your most meaningful moments outlast not just technology, but time itself."Pavel Machalek — a former NASA engineer who deleted his own LinkedIn, ran a survivalist compound in Montana, and co-founded data-deletion company Spartacus — brings an unconventional conviction to the archival space: if you wouldn't trust a hard drive with your life, why trust one with your legacy?How It Works1. Upload - Select up to 100 photos through the web.2. Pay - Starting at $99 for the ETERNITY tier. No subscription.3. Archive - Photos are converted to archival-grade format, written to film and sealed underground.4. Preserve - Film reels are stored in Svalbard Arctic Vault, protected by permafrost, rock, and remoteness for centuries to come.5. Certificate - You receive a certificate as proof of deposit, confirming your photos are safely archived in the Arctic Vault.6. Centuries from now, your descendants can present this certificate to retrieve the archived photos - no account, no password, no technology required. The certificate is the key. The vault is the lock.Each order includes a self-contained QR code manifest on the same archival film, so photos can be identified centuries from now without any external database or technology.Privacy by DesignEternity.Photos minimizes data retention by design. No accounts required, no tracking profiles. The only permanent record of your deposit exists on the archival film itself — sealed in the vault.The Perfect Gift for Life's Biggest MomentsEternity.Photos makes a deeply personal and unforgettable gift. Whether it's a wedding, the arrival of a new baby, a milestone birthday, a wedding anniversary, a tribute to someone you've lost, or any other important life moment - preserving those photos for 1,000 years says more than any card or present ever could. Give the gift of forever.A New Category of Digital PreservationAs The New York Times recently reported ( https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/29/world/europe/svalbard-seed-vault-deposit-climate.html ), Svalbard is emerging as the global epicenter for ultra-long-term data preservation. Eternity.Photos brings this capability - previously reserved for governments and institutions - directly to consumers for the first time."We're not competing with the cloud," Machalek said. "We're competing with time."Coming Soon: A Physical Copy for Your HomeSoon, Eternity.Photos will offer a second option - a physical copy of your archived photos delivered to your door in a luxurious keepsake box. Display it proudly at home or store it safely as a personal backup alongside your Arctic archive. Two copies, two locations, one legacy that lasts forever. We also plan to expand our vault network across all five continents, bringing ultra-long-term preservation closer to people everywhere.---About Eternity.PhotosEternity.Photos is a consumer archival service that preserves personal photographs on analog film in Arctic mountain vaults for 1,000+ years. Founded by Pavel Machalek and backed by Slow Ventures ( https://slow.co/ ). Available worldwide at eternity.photosMedia Contactpress@eternity.photosWebsite: https://eternity.photos

Entrance to the Arctic vault

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