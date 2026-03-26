Dolce Media Group and VisitMalta Celebrate the 'La Dolce Vita in Malta' Book Launch in New York

"La Dolce Vita in Malta" is a special-edition hardcover coffee table book celebrating the artistry, culture, and refined lifestyle of Malta Left to right: National Sales Director at Dolce Media Group, Christina Bono; MTA North America Representative Michelle Buttigieg; fashion designer Dana Carmont; chef Giovann Attard; Katherine Buttigieg; and Consul General of Malta in New York Denise Demicoli H.E. Natasha Meli Daudey, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Malta to the United Nations and Michelle Buttigieg with “La Dolce Vita in Malta.” Photo credit: Alex Lee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolce Media Group and VisitMalta marked the official launch of “La Dolce Vita in Malta” — a luxury hardcover coffee-table book celebrating the artistry, culture and refined lifestyle of Malta — with an exclusive event in New York. Developed through a shared vision, the partnership brings together Dolce Media Group’s editorial expertise and VisitMalta’s cultural insight to present the islands with elegance and authenticity.Bringing together leaders from the travel, fashion, culinary and media industries, the evening, held at the Permanent Mission of Malta to the United Nations in New York, reflected the very essence of the publication: a sophisticated exploration of Malta’s identity through design, gastronomy and visual storytelling. Distinguished guests included H.E. Natasha Meli Daudey, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Malta to the United Nations in New York, and Denise Demicoli, Consul General of Malta in New York.Developed as a special editorial project, “La Dolce Vita in Malta” showcases the island nation through a curated lens — featuring leading fashion designers, contemporary artists, celebrated chefs and some of Malta’s most luxurious destinations. To bring this vision to life, the Dolce Media Group team travelled to Malta for a weeklong production, conducting exclusive interviews and capturing original photography and videography across the islands. The book is complemented by a bespoke mini-film produced by Dolce Media Group.“This is a legacy piece; it is more than a beautiful collection of images and stories. It is a celebration of Malta’s heritage, culture and identity, capturing the essence of our islands in a way that is both inspiring and enduring,” said Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority. “By focusing on fashion, design, culinary excellence and the arts, it reflects the diversity that makes our islands so special. This project speaks to the many layers of Malta — its dynamic people, enduring traditions and unforgettable experiences — immersing readers in the islands’ spirit and revealing the richness that defines Malta.”“VisitMalta congratulates and sincerely thanks the Dolce team for this outstanding partnership and for bringing to life our shared vision of an exceptional coffee-table book,” said Michelle Buttigieg, representative for the North American Malta Tourism Authority. “Through its stunning photography, refined design and creative storytelling, the publication offers a timely celebration of Malta’s rich culture, history and authentic experiences.”Rooted in more than three decades of experience in luxury travel and cultural storytelling, Dolce Media Group has connected North American audiences with the world’s most compelling destinations, experiences and voices. This longstanding editorial expertise shaped the vision behind “La Dolce Vita in Malta,” positioning the Maltese Islands as a must-visit destination for discerning travellers through a refined and immersive lens.“This project is deeply personal to us,” said Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, co-founder of Dolce Media Group and editor-in-chief of “Dolce Magazine.”“‘La Dolce Vita in Malta’ is not only a celebration of an extraordinary destination, but also a reflection of our passion for storytelling. We wanted to capture the elegance, creativity and authenticity that define Malta and present it in a way that feels both inspiring and enduring.”Set in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta offers more than 8,000 years of living history — where ancient civilizations, rich cultural traditions and contemporary life converge. This layered identity is at the core of the book, which captures the essence of the islands through their people, places and creative spirit.From exceptional culinary destinations, such as The Villa Bologna Restaurant, Legligin and Root 81, to distinguished hospitality experiences, including Verdala Wellness Hotel and Corinthia Palace, the publication presents a curated journey through Malta’s evolving luxury landscape. The book also highlights the country’s vibrant cultural institutions, such as the historic Teatru Manoel, led by CEO Edward Zammit, which is the national theatre and home of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.At its heart, “La Dolce Vita in Malta” celebrates the creatives shaping the island’s modern identity. Featured talents include renowned fashion house Charles & Ron, visionary couturier Luke Azzopardi, multidisciplinary artist James Dimech, and entrepreneur and designer Dana Carmont. The publication also showcases the work of celebrated Maltese artist Stephanie Borg, alongside insights from Josef Bonello, Malta and Gozo’s first official Wine Ambassador, and culinary excellence represented by Chef Giovann Attard.The book is now available at ShopDolce.com.About Dolce Media GroupDolce Media Group is a North American award-winning media and marketing company specializing in luxury lifestyle content across print, digital and experiential platforms. Through Dolce Magazine and its affiliated channels, the company has spent over 30 years showcasing excellence in travel, fashion, design, culture and gastronomy, while collaborating with leading international tourism boards and cultural institutions.About VisitMaltaVisitMalta is the official tourism brand of the Malta Tourism Authority, dedicated to showcasing the Maltese Islands as a premier travel destination across key international markets, including Europe, the Americas and Asia. Through strategic partnerships and global initiatives, VisitMalta highlights the islands’ unique blend of history, rich cultural heritage and contemporary lifestyle.

La Dolce Vita in Malta

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