Patriot Tactical Announces Strategic Partnerships with APEX Shooting Center and Founders Shooting Club

FOUNDERS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Tactical, the rapidly growing tactical gear and preparedness brand led by Partner and CEO Bill Goldberg, proudly announces new strategic partnerships with APEX Shooting Center and Founders Shooting Club, two of the region’s premier destinations for firearms training, responsible ownership, and elite shooting experiences.Through this collaboration, Patriot Tactical products will now be featured within both APEX Shooting Center and Founders Shooting Club, bringing the brand’s growing lineup of tactical gear, knives, and preparedness equipment directly to their members and customers.The partnership will also include live demonstrations, special events, training collaborations, and exclusive community activations designed to strengthen the connection between Patriot Tactical and the rapidly growing tactical and shooting sports community.“Patriot Tactical is about more than gear — it’s about a mindset,” said Bill Goldberg, Partner and CEO of Patriot Tactical. “Partnering with APEX Shooting Center and Founders Shooting Club allows us to align with organizations that represent discipline, responsibility, and a commitment to excellence. These are the types of partners we want as we continue to grow.”Goldberg added, “This is just the beginning. We’re building something much bigger than a product line — we’re building a movement around preparedness, strength, and community.”Members and guests of both APEX Shooting Center and Founders Shooting Club can expect upcoming appearances, product showcases, and special events featuring Patriot Tactical and its partners, creating unique opportunities for the community to experience the brand firsthand.These partnerships represent an important step in Patriot Tactical’s continued expansion as the company builds strategic relationships with top-tier shooting facilities across the country.About Patriot TacticalPatriot Tactical is a tactical gear and preparedness brand dedicated to equipping individuals with the tools, training, and mindset necessary to live stronger, safer, and more prepared lives. Led by Partner and CEO Bill Goldberg, the brand continues to expand its product line, partnerships, and community initiatives across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.