NeckCare Launches NeckCare Home™, Extending Neck Rehabilitation Beyond the Clinic

A person holding a smartphone displaying a neck exercise interface with a central target and instructions for guided head movement.

Remote camera-based neck rehabilitation platform enables clinician-prescribed sensorimotor home exercises.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeckCare, a medical device company specializing in objective cervical spine assessment and rehabilitation technology, today announced the launch of NeckCare Home™, a remote rehabilitation platform that allows patients to complete clinician-prescribed neck exercises at home using personal devices.

Clinicians assign home exercise programs targeting sensorimotor control and cervical proprioception. Patients access guided sessions through a dedicated web application, where the system tracks head movement in real time using computer vision. Session performance data is transmitted back to the clinician in standardized reports.

“Research shows that combining targeted sensorimotor control exercises with traditional rehabilitation can lead to significantly better outcomes. NeckCare Home extends this science beyond the clinic, giving patients guided exercises, objective feedback, and a clear pathway to continue their recovery from home. At the same time, it provides healthcare providers with valuable insight into patient progress and engagement over time." said Orri Gudmundsson, CEO of NeckCare.

The platform supports Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing under CPT codes 98975, 98977/98985, and 98979/98980/98981.

NeckCare Home is available now. For more information, visit https://neckcare.com/remote-rehab or contact NeckCare by filling out the form on their website.

NECKCARE HOME™ Extend your care beyond the clinic

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