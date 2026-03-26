How AI Is Changing Lives in the Mission to Find Missing People

IREX helps to find missing people Real-time investigation center in Lima, Peru How IREX Is Changing Lives: AI to Find Missing People

IREX is working on scaling successful experience in finding missing people across several continents. The goal is to make AI save real human lives here and now

We created a database and added people to it, specifically a list of missing persons. Among them was a missing child. And after a few weeks, this child was detected, using IREX AI platform. ” — Rony Eduardo Vizarreta del Río, Operations Analyst (Lima, Peru)

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IREX is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most powerful ethical AI tools in the fight to find missing people, turning existing city cameras into life‑saving infrastructure that works tirelessly round the clock. Cities are turning municipal cameras into “instruments of hope” that operate 24/7 to find listed missing persons through a unified AI platform.In Oceanside, California , the IREX platform helped locate five missing people, including two juveniles, in less than eight weeks using just 23 connected city cameras. Such cases demonstrate how even small deployments can deliver massive impact. In one at‑risk juvenile case, the system generated an alert within moments, enabling investigators to safely recover the child in another state days later.IREX is active across Latin America, where cities are repurposing municipal cameras into a continuous, AI‑powered search network for missing people . Every day, the system saves lives in real cities under real-world conditions.To enable this, public safety teams first create a secure database of missing people and add cases to it, including photos and essential identifying information. Once such data is added, connected cameras and AI work together as a continuous filter, instantly alerting authorities when a match is found and providing the precise camera location.The technology is equally powerful for adults. A man with Alzheimer’s, missing for days, was reunited with his family in Miraflores, Peru, where the IREX AI-powered video analytics identified him via the city cameras.“An elderly person had gone missing. He suffered from Alzheimer's. The incident had been reported a few days ago. The family members took the photo to the Miraflores Art Center. It was uploaded to the IREX database and the person was successfully located. This outcome brought satisfaction and joy to both the municipality of Miraflores and the man's family”- Giordano Polanco Correa, Public Security Support (Lima, Peru)“It helped find an elderly man reported missing. His face was entered into the system, and he was quickly located. This elderly man was recorded on several cameras in the district, thanks to AI”- TV Peru NoticiasMunicipalities also benefit from IREX’s ability to integrate with virtually any existing CCTV infrastructure, avoiding costly hardware upgrades and saving cities millions of dollars for frontline social and rescue services and contribute to broader reductions in crime. In Lima’s capital districts, the introduction of IREX technology has been associated with a 40% drop in crime within a year.With each new deployment, IREX shows how existing camera infrastructure can be transformed into a responsible, AI‑enabled safety net for missing children and vulnerable people, and cities now have access to a proven platform that can help bring them home.“This implementation is highly effective as it helps us search for missing persons, especially children who disappear from other countries and even continents. And now, given its international scope, it will be crucial in our efforts to find them”- Hugo Andres Caballero Rojas, Network and Security IT specialistRight now, the IREX team is working on scaling its successful experience in finding missing people across several continents. This includes both nonprofit initiatives and close collaboration with municipalities and entire cities. The goal is to make AI save real human lives — here and now. And to show people how it could be used instead of creating memes and jokes. Our success stories are clear proof of that.

Changing Lives: The IREX Impact You Need to See

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