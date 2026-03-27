Riverwalk Run Series Returns in 2026 as America’s Only Two-State 5K Series in Georgia and Tennessee

Participants cross the historic steel bridge over the Toccoa (Ocoee) River between McCaysville, GA and Copperhill, TN during the Riverwalk Run Series, America’s only two-state 5K series.

Three seasonal 5K events in McCaysville, GA and Copperhill, TN highlight scenic mountain running and America’s 250th anniversary

These events showcase our stateline community and bring people together in a way that’s fun, accessible, and meaningful.” — Matthew Cole

MCCAYSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Riverwalk Run Series , America’s only two-state 5K series, returns in 2026 with three signature events that blend scenic mountain views, community spirit, and a unique connection to history in the Blue Ridge Mountains.Held annually in the twin cities of McCaysville, Georgia and Copperhill, Tennessee, the series features three seasonal 5Ks that follow a picturesque 3.1-mile route along the Toccoa (Ocoee) River and cross the historic steel bridge linking the two states. Designed for participants of all levels, the events welcome runners, walkers, families with strollers, and even pets.The 2026 Riverwalk Run Series schedule includes:Burra Burra on the River Trout Trot 5K – Saturday, April 25 @ 6:30 PMWPPL-FM 103.9 Walk the Line 5K – Saturday, July 18 @ 6:30 PMTwisted Tomato McCaysville Bigfoot Boogie 5K – Saturday, November 14 @ 4:30 PMParticipants who complete all three events earn the Riverwalk Run Series Challenge Prize, a special recognition awarded to those who experience the full series across all seasons.A Celebration of America’s 250th BirthdayIn 2026, the Riverwalk Run Series will incorporate a commemorative theme tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States, highlighting the region’s history before the Georgia–Tennessee state line was fully established.Each event features a custom-designed finisher medal that connects to form a three-piece interlocking set, symbolizing unity and shared heritage across state lines.The Trout Trot 5K medal honors spring and the region’s fishing heritage as the Trout Capital of Georgia. The Walk the Line 5K medal celebrates the iconic stateline steel truss bridge with a festive “Christmas in July” theme. The Bigfoot Boogie 5K medal highlights the area’s mountain folklore, where some say Bigfoot still roams.When combined, the three medals create a single commemorative design recognizing both the Riverwalk Run Series and America’s 250th milestone.A Unique Setting Rooted in HistoryThe Riverwalk Run Series takes place in a region rich with history and natural beauty. Two hundred fifty years ago, the Georgia–Tennessee border in this area had not yet been fully surveyed, and the land was part of the traditional homeland of the Cherokee Nation. The Toccoa (Ocoee) River served as a natural travel corridor through the Appalachian Mountains.Today, participants cross both the river and the state line during each 5K, creating a meaningful connection between past and present in a setting where two states meet.Community Impact and PartnershipsThe Riverwalk Run Series was founded in 2019 as a fundraising initiative of the nonprofit McCaysville Business Association, supporting tourism and small businesses in the Copper Basin region.The series proudly partners with the Kyle Pease Foundation, helping create opportunities for athletes of all abilities to participate. Volunteer efforts connected to the events also support the mission of Fannin County Family Connection, strengthening families and communities across the region.An Experience for AllWith evening start times and a welcoming atmosphere, each 5K encourages visitors to turn event day into a full mountain weekend experience in the Blue Ridge Mountains, featuring local dining, shopping, live music, and outdoor recreation.For those looking for things to do in North Georgia and East Tennessee, the Riverwalk Run Series continues to grow as a popular regional event and weekend getaway.“These events were created to showcase our unique stateline community and bring people together in a way that’s fun, accessible, and meaningful,” said Matthew Cole, founder and race director of the Riverwalk Run Series. “America’s 250th anniversary is a special opportunity to reflect on our shared history while creating new memories for families visiting our small mountain towns.”Registration InformationRegistration is open for all three events, with participants encouraged to sign up early and consider completing the full series to earn the Challenge Prize.For event details and registration, visit: riverwalkrunseries.com

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