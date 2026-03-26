Free Good Friday Interfaith Concert Unites Gilbert Through Music

Good Friday Interfaith Concert Stage

We hope families across the community will join us for this beautiful night of music and worship” — Curtis Keller

GILBERT , AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families and individuals from across the community are invited to attend a Good Friday Interfaith Concert on April 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Regional Park Amphitheater.

This free, family-friendly evening will feature uplifting worship music celebrating the life, sacrifice, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The concert will bring together people of many faith traditions for a powerful night of music and reflection during the Easter season.

The program will include performances from well-known artists McKenna Faith Breinholt, Josh Scott, Presley Aronson, and Life in 3D, along with other talented local musicians and community choirs.

“Good Friday is a time to pause and remember Christ's suffering on the Cross and the hope that comes through the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Curtis Keller, First Counselor in the Williamsfield Stake Presidency with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The music we have planned for this event is spectacular! Music has a unique and powerful way of uniting people in faith and love, regardless of their specific faith tradition. We hope this evening of inspiring music and worship fosters faith, unity, and love across our community.”

The event is open to the public and people of all faiths are warmly invited to attend. “We simply want everyone in our community to have a meaningful way to reflect upon the grace of Jesus during the Easter season, everyone is invited,” Keller added. “We hope families across the community will join us for this beautiful night of music and worship.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating at the outdoor amphitheater. No tickets or reservations are required. Admission is free. For more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1286200626730755/?rdid=AM1HHxC4tELvgayq&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F18V2boYEAw%2F#



Event Details:

Good Friday Interfaith Concert

April 3, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Gilbert Regional Park Amphitheater

3005 E. Queen Creek Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85298

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.