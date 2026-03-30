FixMold Launches New Humidity & Condensation Division to Help Identify Hidden Moisture Sources and Prevent Contamination

Air Quality Restoration Team

FixMold launches a Humidity & Condensation Division to detect hidden moisture, prevent mold growth, and improve indoor air quality with advanced technology.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixMold, a leader in advanced mold inspection, mold evaluation, and South Florida mold remediation service , today announced the launch of its new Humidity & Condensation Division. It’s a specialized service designed to identify hidden moisture conditions that can contribute to mold contamination, indoor air quality concerns, and long-term property damage.The new division expands Fix Mold’s service capabilities by focusing on the detection and evaluation of humidity imbalance, condensation buildup, and moisture retention in often-overlooked structural areas, including attics, crawl spaces, wall cavities, and ventilation-sensitive spaces.These hidden environmental conditions frequently create the ideal setting for mold growth, often before contamination becomes visible during a standard Miami mold assessment.The launch follows a recent interview with Mr. Katz, who highlighted the growing importance of identifying condensation and elevated humidity as part of a comprehensive mold prevention and air quality restoration Miami strategy.“Humidity and condensation are some of the most overlooked contributors to mold contamination,” said Mr. Katz. “When moisture is trapped in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas, it creates an environment where mold can thrive. Our goal is not just to treat visible contamination but to locate the source conditions that allow it to develop in the first place.”According to Fix Mold Miami, environmental conditions such as poor airflow, insulation gaps, temperature differentials, roofline heat buildup, HVAC-related moisture, and subfloor humidity accumulation can all contribute to persistent condensation and elevated moisture levels throughout a property.If left unaddressed, these conditions may increase the risk of mold growth, structural deterioration, musty odors, and indoor environmental concerns requiring mold removal and air quality service Miami As part of this initiative, Mr. Katz has personally trained FixMold technicians to identify hidden condensation points and trace moisture-prone areas that may otherwise go unnoticed during standard evaluations. This specialized training equips the team to perform more targeted assessments and recommend effective treatment protocols based on the actual source of the environmental issue.FixMold’s Humidity & Condensation Division Includes:● Inspection of attics and crawl spaces● Identification of hidden condensation sources● Evaluation of elevated humidity conditions● Assessment of ventilation-related moisture issues● Moisture-source detection and treatment planning● Preventative recommendations to reduce future mold risk● Support for post-remediation verification, including mold clearance testingInnovative Technology and Equipment Driving Advanced Mold Evaluation and Air Quality RestorationAs part of its Humidity & Condensation Division, FixMold integrates advanced diagnostic and remediation technologies to deliver more precise mold evaluations, faster detection, and more effective air-quality restoration.Key technologies include:● Infrared thermal imaging cameras to detect temperature variations and hidden moisture behind walls, ceilings, and insulation● Zefon Bio Pump air sampling systems for accurate indoor air testing and support for mold clearance testing● HEPA 700 air scrubbers to capture fine airborne particulates during remediation and improve indoor air quality● Hydroxyl generators to neutralize airborne contaminants and odors without harsh chemicals● Electrostatic sprayers and ULV fogging systems for uniform disinfectant application● HEPA vacuum systems for detailed particulate removal from structural surfaces and HVAC components● Ventilation-focused diagnostics to support air vent cleaningAbout FixMoldFixMold is a South Florida–based environmental remediation company specializing in mold removal, indoor air quality restoration , water damage recovery, and environmental contamination control for residential, commercial, and marine properties.The company has served communities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, helping property owners identify and eliminate environmental contamination risks.Media ContactFixMoldPhone: 3054656653Email: info@fixmold.comWebsite: www.fixmold.com

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