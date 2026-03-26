American Dental Board of Examiners Donates 599 Tablets to Jamaica Hurricane Relief

American Board of Dental Examiners Maurice Miles and Michael Zeder show the tablets in the ADEX office before they're shipped to Right Now for Jamaica to support hurricane relief

Technology donation will support healthcare workers and students in affected communities

ADEX stepped forward immediately when we explained the need, asking simply, 'what can we do to help?' Their response demonstrates genuine commitment to the communities they serve.” — Maurice S. Miles, DDS

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the weeks after Hurricane Melissa tore through western Jamaica in October 2025, communities across the region were left rebuilding more than damaged buildings. Hospitals and schools that serve as daily lifelines suddenly found themselves operating with limited resources, relying on temporary solutions as they worked to restore basic services. At Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester Parish, medical staff continued treating patients while relying on paper charts and aging equipment in the wake of the Category 5 storm.Recovery efforts have focused not only on repairing infrastructure, but also on restoring the tools that allow healthcare providers and educators to serve their communities effectively. That effort received an important boost recently when the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) donated 599 Lenovo tablets through the nonprofit organization Right Now for Jamaica.The tablets will allow Percy Junor Hospital to transition from paper-based patient records to an electronic health record system while also supporting educational programs for students whose schools were damaged or destroyed by the hurricane. For healthcare workers and teachers, the devices represent more than new equipment—they provide a pathway to more efficient care, improved recordkeeping, and access to learning resources that were previously out of reach."This donation represents more than disaster relief; it's about transforming healthcare delivery and educational access for communities that have never had these technological resources," said Maurice S. Miles, DDS, an ADEX examiner and board director for Right Now for Jamaica. "ADEX stepped forward immediately when we explained the need, asking simply, 'what can we do to help?' Their response demonstrates genuine commitment to the communities they serve."Right Now for Jamaica, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in response to Hurricane Melissa, focuses on four core areas: healthcare, education, infrastructure, and technology. The organization works with Jamaican communities and diaspora supporters worldwide to create sustainable, long-term recovery solutions rather than temporary relief measures. The group will host a fundraiser event in the coming weeks and maintains an active donation portal at https://rnft.betterworld.org/campaigns/hurricane-relief-jamaica "This valuable donation of tablets are currently being configured to provide the nurses, physicians and staff of Percy Junior Hospital access to technology,” said Dr. Trudy Hall, Health Committee Chair Medical Liaison for Right Now for Jamaica. “The devastation of Hurricane Melissa was felt as I walked the hospital wards and talked to the staff, they were dedicated to their community despite a lack of basic supplies and access. These tablets will be the platform for the new electronic medical records supported by Right Now for Jamaica and partners like ADEX. A portion of the tablets will go to area school children impacted to not interfere with their learning."The tablet donation builds on ADEX's established presence in Jamaica, where the organization has administered dental examinations since 2015.This isn’t the first donation of its kind the dental testing agency has made. The newly opened Arya Samaj Gurukul girls’ school near Delhi, India benefitted from a similar effort in 2025. ADEX supplied students with 200 tablets to improve educational quality for underserved children and introduce them to technology. The donated tablets were once used by the agency to deliver examinations testing readiness to practice dentistry in the United States.To learn more about Right Now for Jamaica, visit rightnowforjamaica.org. To learn more about ADEX, visit adextesting.org.

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