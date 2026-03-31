Pennsylvania Company Launches 200+ Handcrafted Infused Olive Oil Blends — Now Shipping Nationwide
From freeze-dried candy to 200+ original olive oil blends — Garden Infuzions brings real herbs, real spices, and real flavor nationwide.
handcrafted infused olive oil blends, is now shipping its products nationwide, bringing bold
flavor combinations and innovative culinary oils to kitchens across the United States.
Garden Infuzions offers more than 200 unique infused olive oil blends, each developed
using real herbs and spices — never artificial flavorings or extracts. The oils are designed to
be versatile in the kitchen and can be used for marinades, cooking, baking, salad
dressings, and as a flavorful accompaniment to bread and charcuterie boards.
More than 95% of Garden Infuzions blends are completely original formulations,
developed through extensive experimentation and culinary inspiration.
The brand’s most popular creations include blends inspired by global cuisines and classic
comfort foods, such as Philly Cheesesteak Infused Olive Oil, Morocco Blend Infused
Olive Oil, Holiday Harvest Infused Olive Oil, and dozens of herb-forward and
internationally inspired varieties.
Garden Infuzions was founded by Tom Chilton, known within the company as “The Herb
Nerd,” who creates the flavor combinations behind each blend. Every new infusion is then
evaluated by Kim, “The Palate,” who ensures that only the most balanced and flavorful
oils are bottled and released.
The inspiration for Garden Infuzions came unexpectedly. Tom and Kim originally operated a
freeze-dried candy business, selling their products at craft shows and local stores. During a
visit to a specialty olive oil and balsamic tasting shop, Kim’s excitement for the flavors
sparked a new idea. Tom began researching olive oils, herbs, spices, and culinary infusion techniques. The first
experiment that emerged from that curiosity became the brand’s signature concept:
Philly Cheesesteak Infused Olive Oil.
From that single experiment, Garden Infuzions began expanding its flavor lineup,
developing new blends inspired by international cuisines, comfort foods, and classic herb
combinations. Today, the company continues to experiment with bold flavor concepts while maintaining a
strict commitment to natural ingredients, real herbs and spices, and handcrafted
formulation.
“Our goal has always been to create oils that make cooking more exciting,” said founder
Tom Chilton. “Whether someone is grilling, baking, making a marinade, or simply dipping
bread, we want every bottle to inspire creativity in the kitchen.”
What began as a moment of inspiration in a tasting shop has grown into Garden Infuzions
— a culinary brand producing more than 200 handcrafted infused olive oil blends made
with real herbs and spices and shipped nationwide.
And it all started with one idea:
a Philly Cheesesteak in a bottle.
Consumers can explore the full collection of infused olive oils and order online at:
https://gardeninfuzions.com
About Garden Infuzions
Garden Infuzions is a specialty culinary brand based in Pennsylvania that produces
handcrafted infused olive oil blends using real herbs and spices. With more than 200
unique formulations, the company focuses on creating bold and creative flavors designed
for marinades, cooking, baking, dressings, and gourmet food experiences. Garden
Infuzions products are available online and ship nationwide.
Media Contact
Tom Chilton
Founder, Garden Infuzions
press@gardeninfuzions.com
Phone: 610-781-6204
https://gardeninfuzions.com
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Thomas J Chilton
Garden Infuzions
+1 610-781-6204
press@gardeninfuzions.com
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