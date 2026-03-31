Pennsylvania Company Launches 200+ Handcrafted Infused Olive Oil Blends — Now Shipping Nationwide

From freeze-dried candy to 200+ original olive oil blends — Garden Infuzions brings real herbs, real spices, and real flavor nationwide.

We started with one experiment — a Philly Cheesesteak in a bottle. Today we ship 200+ original blends nationwide, all made with real herbs and spices. Never artificial. Never a shortcut.” — Tom Chilton - Owner

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Infuzions , a rapidly growing culinary brand known for itshandcrafted infused olive oil blends, is now shipping its products nationwide, bringing boldflavor combinations and innovative culinary oils to kitchens across the United States.Garden Infuzions offers more than 200 unique infused olive oil blends, each developedusing real herbs and spices — never artificial flavorings or extracts. The oils are designed tobe versatile in the kitchen and can be used for marinades, cooking, baking, saladdressings, and as a flavorful accompaniment to bread and charcuterie boards.More than 95% of Garden Infuzions blends are completely original formulations,developed through extensive experimentation and culinary inspiration.The brand’s most popular creations include blends inspired by global cuisines and classiccomfort foods, such as Philly Cheesesteak Infused Olive Oil, Morocco Blend InfusedOlive Oil, Holiday Harvest Infused Olive Oil, and dozens of herb-forward andinternationally inspired varieties.Garden Infuzions was founded by Tom Chilton, known within the company as “The HerbNerd,” who creates the flavor combinations behind each blend. Every new infusion is thenevaluated by Kim, “The Palate,” who ensures that only the most balanced and flavorfuloils are bottled and released.The inspiration for Garden Infuzions came unexpectedly. Tom and Kim originally operated afreeze-dried candy business, selling their products at craft shows and local stores. During avisit to a specialty olive oil and balsamic tasting shop, Kim’s excitement for the flavorssparked a new idea. Tom began researching olive oils, herbs, spices, and culinary infusion techniques. The firstexperiment that emerged from that curiosity became the brand’s signature concept:Philly Cheesesteak Infused Olive Oil.From that single experiment, Garden Infuzions began expanding its flavor lineup,developing new blends inspired by international cuisines, comfort foods, and classic herbcombinations. Today, the company continues to experiment with bold flavor concepts while maintaining astrict commitment to natural ingredients, real herbs and spices, and handcraftedformulation.“Our goal has always been to create oils that make cooking more exciting,” said founderTom Chilton. “Whether someone is grilling, baking, making a marinade, or simply dippingbread, we want every bottle to inspire creativity in the kitchen.”What began as a moment of inspiration in a tasting shop has grown into Garden Infuzions— a culinary brand producing more than 200 handcrafted infused olive oil blends madewith real herbs and spices and shipped nationwide.And it all started with one idea:a Philly Cheesesteak in a bottle.Consumers can explore the full collection of infused olive oils and order online at:About Garden InfuzionsGarden Infuzions is a specialty culinary brand based in Pennsylvania that produceshandcrafted infused olive oil blends using real herbs and spices. With more than 200unique formulations, the company focuses on creating bold and creative flavors designedfor marinades, cooking, baking, dressings, and gourmet food experiences. GardenInfuzions products are available online and ship nationwide.Media ContactTom ChiltonFounder, Garden Infuzionspress@gardeninfuzions.comPhone: 610-781-6204###

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