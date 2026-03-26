Westward Sales Launches Starlink Mini Cases and Achieves Parsec Pitbull Certification for Remote Connectivity

Westward Sales: Engineering-led distribution and ruggedized networking solutions.

Westward Sales announces new rugged Starlink Mini cases and Parsec Pitbull Certification to provide unbreakable dual-WAN connectivity for field operations.

Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between complex engineering and the harsh environments where our customers work.” — Kelvin Aist

BUENA VISTA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward Sales, a leader in industrial networking and ruggedized communication solutions, today announced the launch of its new line of portable Starlink Mini cases alongside its official designation as a Certified Parsec Pitbull Installer. This dual-track expansion solidifies Westward Sales’ position as the premier provider of " Network-in-a-Box " solutions for emergency response, rural utilities, and remote field operations.As mission-critical sectors increasingly rely on Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity, the need for ruggedized, deployable hardware has become paramount. Westward Sales is addressing this demand by offering two distinct tiers of portable power: the highly-engineered Parsec Pitbull series for enterprise-grade Cradlepoint integrations, and a new in-house line of Westward-branded cases specifically optimized for the Starlink Mini.The new Westward Starlink Mini cases are designed for rapid deployment in "unforgiving realities." These IP67-rated solutions provide a protective housing for the Starlink terminal while integrating internal battery power and dual-WAN failover capabilities. This allows field teams to maintain a seamless connection by bonding high-speed satellite backhaul with terrestrial 5G cellular networks.“Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between complex engineering and the harsh environments where our customers work,” said Kelvin Aist, Founder and Engineering Manager of Westward Sales. “By combining our new Starlink Mini portable kits with our certification as a Parsec Pitbull Installer, we are giving first responders and field engineers a single, ruggedized platform that ensures they never lose connectivity, regardless of how remote the location.”The Parsec Pitbull Installer Certification allows Westward Sales to provide factory-level assembly and specialized thermal testing for the Pitbull series, which houses the Peplink MAX-BR1 or Cradlepoint R1900 and R980 routers. When paired with Westward’s custom carrying case and Starlink Mini dish, these kits offer a unified management experience through a cloud dashboard, allowing fleet managers to monitor satellite telemetry and cellular data in a single view.The new portable cases and certified Pitbull solutions are available immediately. For more technical specifications or to consult with a mobile networking specialist, visit https://westwardsales.com/ About Westward Sales: Founded in 2016 by engineers, Westward Sales is a value-added distributor and technical consultancy specializing in industrial computing and networking. Based in Buena Vista, Colorado, the company provides ruggedized, plug-and-play communication solutions for the energy, public safety, and transportation industries.

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