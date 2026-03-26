Louie Bischoff, MBA. CEO and Founder NRT: Next Right Thing Marketing Solutions

Award-Winning Agency Next Right Thing, NRT, Is Now HeyGen Certified, Bringing AI Video Marketing and Generative AI Solutions to Small Businesses Nationwide

NRT’s HeyGen Certified AI Creative Agency credentials gives our clients access to best-in-class AI video creation — scalable, personalized, and results-driven.” — Louie Bischoff, MBA. Founder & CEO Next Right Thing Marketing Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Right Thing Marketing Solutions, NRT , an award-winning boutique digital marketing agency based in Phoenix, Arizona, today announced it has earned official HeyGen Certified Agency status — establishing NRT as a verified AI marketing agency and trusted HeyGen creative partner for small and medium sized businesses and entrepreneurs seeking results-driven AI video marketing solutions.HeyGen is one of the world’s leading AI video generation platforms, enabling businesses to produce professional, personalized AI-generated video content at scale. As a HeyGen Certified Agency, NRT has demonstrated advanced expertise in AI video production, digital marketing strategy, and generative AI content creation — and is officially recognized by HeyGen as a trusted, results-driven marketing partner.“We are on the forefront of digital marketing creative by using AI-powered software. NRT’s clients deserve an agency that’s certified, current, and ahead of the curve,” said Louie Bischoff , MBA, Founder and CEO of NRT, Next Right Thing Marketing Solutions. “Earning HeyGen certification means our clients get access to best-in-class AI video creation for marketing — AI-generated spokesperson videos, scalable branded content, and personalized video campaigns — all backed by certified AI marketing experts. This is how boutique agencies compete at the highest level and deliver real, measurable ROI for small businesses and entrepreneurs.”Founded in 2010, NRT is led by Louie Bischoff — a successful marketing strategist, former Meta Advertising Account Manager, and MBA graduate of the Thunderbird School of Global Management. A published author, award-winning educator, and early adopter of emerging AI marketing technologies, Louie brings rare, insider-level expertise to every client engagement.NRT delivers sophisticated, data-driven digital marketing to small businesses and entrepreneurs who want enterprise-level strategy with a personalized, boutique agency touch. The agency’s mission — Nurture, Relationship, Trust — informs every service, from paid social advertising and brand development to AI-driven content marketing and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).NRT’s track record speaks for itself. Clients have seen Instagram engagement increases of 60%+, lead conversion rates of 30–40%, and significant growth in qualified traffic and brand visibility. With 2,500+ campaigns managed, $5.5M+ in ad spend overseen, 10,000+ ads optimized, and 100+ businesses served nationally and internationally, NRT brings proven, measurable results to every client relationship — and now adds certified AI video production to that winning formula."NRT’s HeyGen Certified AI Creative Agency credentials gives our clients access to best-in-class AI video creation — scalable, personalized, and results-driven," said Bischoff.AI Video Marketing Services Now Available Through NRT’s HeyGen CertificationNRT’s HeyGen Certified Agency status unlocks a powerful new tier of AI-driven marketing capabilities for businesses across the U.S. and internationally:• AI video content production — professional, high-converting videos without a studio or film crew• AI-generated spokesperson videos and digital avatar marketing for consistent brand storytelling• Scalable social media video campaigns optimized for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn• Multilingual AI video marketing to reach diverse, global audiences and expand market reach• Personalized video marketing strategies aligned to each client’s brand voice, target audience, and business goals• Generative AI content creation integrated with full-funnel digital marketing strategy and paid advertisingThis certification strengthens NRT’s already comprehensive suite of AI-powered marketing services, spanning Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), AI content strategy, paid social advertising (Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok), SEO, and brand development. As a member of the American Marketing Association, the Digital Marketing Association, and a certified AI for Business professional, Louie Bischoff and the NRT team remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape — ensuring clients are never left behind.NRT’s clients benefit from working directly with a certified AI marketing agency that combines deep human expertise, strategic insight, and the latest AI-powered tools to drive real business results.Unlike large, impersonal agencies, NRT provides hands-on, customized marketing strategies built around each client’s unique goals, industry, and audience — with the agility of a boutique agency and the credentials of an industry leader. In an era where AI is reshaping how brands show up in the marketplace to communicate, connect, and convert, NRT gives businesses and entrepreneurs the competitive edge they need to grow with confidence. HeyGen certification is the latest milestone in NRT’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of the curve — so its clients always are too.###About NRT, Next Right Thing Marketing SolutionsNRT, Next Right Thing Marketing Solutions is an award-winning boutique digital marketing agency founded in 2010 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Led by CEO and founder Louie Bischoff, MBA, NRT specializes in serving small businesses and entrepreneurs with strategic marketing, paid advertising, brand development, AI-powered content, and AEO/GEO optimization. NRT operates nationally and internationally with a mission rooted in Nurture, Relationship, and Trust.Learn more at www.nrtmarketingsolutions.com Media Contact:Louie Bischoff, MBAFounder & CEO, NRT Next Right Thing Marketing SolutionsPhoenix, Arizona

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