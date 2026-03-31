US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Nuclear Navy Veteran with These Cancers to Call Them About Compensation and Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Results-Not a Law Firm Call Center

Our bottom line is we want navy veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to receive the best compensation results as we will explain at 866-714-6466. Why settle for less?” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to call them at 866-714-6466 if they served on a nuclear-powered navy aircraft-carrier, a surface ship or submarine. The compensation for a person like this might exceed one million dollars for mesothelioma and perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars for asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group offers direct access to the nation's top mesothelioma or asbestos exposure attorneys. The group is an advocate, and they do not want navy veterans like this to end up having to deal with a law firm call center. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

US Navy Nuclear Aircraft Carriers, Ships or Nuclear Submarines were typically based in the following states in the 1960's,1970's & 1980's:

* Norfolk, Virginia

* San Diego, California

* New London, Connecticut

* Kings Bay, Georgia

* Point Loma, California

* Bangor, Washington

* Honolulu, Hawaii

* Mayport, Florida

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you served on an aircraft carrier, a surface ship or a navy submarine and you have just been diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer, or this is your husband or dad please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people like you, we have been helping people like this for over two decades and we get results. We are not a law firm, but we are advocates and we make certain please like this are talking directly with the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lawyers.

"Trust us, talking directly with the nation's top mesothelioma or asbestos exposure attorneys will be much more informative than talking to a law firm's call center, or a middleman marketing law firm representative who receives a commission for signing people up. Our bottom line is we want navy veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to receive the best compensation results as we will explain at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The mesothelioma or lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent—preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran’s-Veteran’s or individual’s exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, “We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative–please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

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