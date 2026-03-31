BioLargo CEO Says What To Do As The Cleantech Industry And Governments Work Together To Remove PFAS Threat

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert

Dennis Calvert On Six Practical Ways To Protect Your Family From ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Drinking Water Supply

With over 150 million US citizens drinking, bathing, and doing laundry with contaminated tap water, the problem is so large that state and federal governments are funding efforts to undo the damage.” — BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While new alternative efforts to remove “forever chemicals” from America’s drinking water are underway, a cleantech CEO warns diligence is essential now to reduce exposure to invisible PFAS toxins that can enter a person’s body in many ways.“With over 150 million US citizens drinking, bathing, and doing laundry with contaminated tap water, the problem has become so large that state and federal governments are funding efforts to undo the damage,” said CEO Dennis Calvert of BioLargo (OTCQX:BLGO).The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 158 million Americans are at risk of PFAS exposure through contaminated tap water.BioLargo, an innovator in the fight against PFAS, recently installed its new patented water treatment technology that removes and destroys “forever chemical” pollutants at the municipal water facility in Lake Stockholm, New Jersey "The Lake Stockholm installation marks an important milestone for BioLargo as our first alternative filtration technology,” said Calvert. “PFAS contamination will one day be a relic of the past, but it will take decades for the cleantech industry and the government working together to solve the problem.”In the meantime, the consensus opinion of environmental experts points to these six ways to protect your family:* Replace kitchenware that uses PFAS chemicals. According to a scientific study in Environmental Science and Technological Letters, many plastic containers and utensils contain forever chemicals, which can seep into food, especially if the container gets heated.* Avoid purchasing clothing or textiles marketed as “stain resistant” or “wrinkle resistant.” A study in the Journal of Hazardous Materials found that the chemicals used to make stain and water-resistant jackets started to break down with repeated wear. Every time these chemical-laced clothes go through the wash, they seep PFAS chemicals into the water supply.* Reduce household dust with frequent microfiber cloth dusting. One of the less obvious ways PFAS chemicals enter the body is through household dust, and according to the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, households in areas affected by PFAS contamination likely have dust and soil contamination too.* Follow fish consumption guidelines for locally caught fish in your area to help choose meat low in PFAS. According to the Environmental Working Group, eating just one serving of freshwater fish from a PFAS-contaminated source is akin to drinking a month’s worth of PFAS-contaminated water.* Avoid contact with foam on surface water. The Journal of Hazardous Materials found that naturally occurring surface water foam contains even higher concentrations of PFAS molecules than the water itself.* Home filtration systems can be highly effective at protecting you from PFAS. But not all filters are created equal. Do your homework.“All of these are moves in the right direction,” said Calvert.BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a publicly traded cleantech engineering services provider. Calvert is an environmental innovation expert, not a medical expert. BioLargo’s products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious diseases.Safe Harbor DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

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