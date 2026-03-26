Minibeast Announces Limited-Time Sitewide Sale on Fitness Equipment, Training Programs, Apparel, and More

Minibeast’s Pro 100-lb Adjustable Dumbbell is a best-selling product widely regarded as a must-have for any home gym. Minibeast’s All-In-One Total Home Gym combines 300 different exercises into a single space-saving system.

Minibeast, a recognized name in the fitness industry, has announced a limited-time sitewide sale running now through April 13, 2026.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minibeast, a recognized name in the fitness industry, has announced a limited-time sitewide sale running now through April 13, 2026, offering customers between 50% and 90% off across its entire online store. The promotion applies to a wide range of products, including the brand’s most popular strength training equipment, gym accessories, supplements, apparel, training programs, and more.

Among the featured items in the sale are Minibeast’s best-selling 100-lb adjustable dumbbells, designed to provide a versatile strength-training solution in a compact form. The adjustable system allows users to select weights ranging from 10 to 100 pounds, accommodating a variety of exercises and fitness levels. The dumbbells are built for durability, featuring cast-iron plates, a full-aluminum inner rod, and a one-piece knurled iron handle for better grip and stability. Each set also includes a cradle system designed to provide easy, quick use without jams.

The promotion also extends to Minibeast’s All-In-One Total Home Gym system, which integrates over 350 different exercises into a single machine. Designed for both home and personal training facilities, the All-In-1 Total Home Gym includes a wide range of training machines and exercises, such as a Smith machine, jammer arm system, attachment ring, landmine/core trainer, dip handles, pull-up bar, functional trainer, power rack, leg press, hip thrust, and more. This approach is intended to meet the needs and demands of a wide variety of users, for both home gyms and gym facilities.

In addition to training equipment, the sale includes discounts on Minibeast’s broader product offerings, including fitness accessories, apparel, supplements, and training programs. The brand’s popular training programs, including Minibeast’s 8-Week Fitness Challenge, will also be marked down as part of this promotion. Their 8-Week Challenge provides participants with guided workout plans, demonstration videos, personalized meal plans, and 24/7 private support to help individuals feel fully supported and encouraged throughout the duration of the challenge.

The company notes that the sale is part of a broader initiative to make its training tools, products, and resources more accessible to a wider audience. By offering discounts across multiple product categories, Minibeast aims to support individuals at different stages of their fitness journeys, whether they are setting up a home gym, working towards health goals, or starting a new fitness routine.

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