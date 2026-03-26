Turki Al-Sheikh Opens Benchmark Headquarters in Jeddah, Praises Abadi Al Johar Arena

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), inaugurated the new headquarters of Benchmark in Jeddah, marking a step forward in the Kingdom’s expanding entertainment and live events sector.The ceremony was attended by Zaki Hassanein, Chairman of Benchmark, and Mohammed Zaki Hassanein, the company’s CEO.During the visit, Al-Sheikh toured the company’s administrative and operational departments, where he was briefed on ongoing initiatives and future plans aimed at delivering entertainment events in line with international standards.He also inspected the Abadi Al Johar Arena, reviewing its main theater, banquet halls, and advanced technical infrastructure designed to host large-scale productions and performances.Al-Sheikh described the venue as “an architectural masterpiece” and one of the most distinguished theaters in the Middle East, highlighting its capabilities in supporting major cultural and entertainment events.He commended the presence of young Saudi professionals within Benchmark, emphasizing the importance of empowering national talent as a key driver for the sector’s growth.Al-Sheikh further stressed the importance of utilizing the new headquarters to support a wide range of cultural and artistic initiatives, reflecting Jeddah’s rapid urban and cultural development.He also noted the growing opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s entertainment market and the need to strengthen the role of local companies in production, pointing to Benchmark’s partnerships with both local and international entities to advance local content and industry development.Benchmark Chairman Zaki Hassanein expressed his appreciation for Al-Sheikh’s continued support, noting that it plays a vital role in driving the company to deliver high-quality entertainment experiences.CEO Mohammed Zaki Hassanein added that Benchmark is committed to aligning with Saudi Arabia’s development vision by adopting global best practices that enhance the Kingdom’s position on the regional and international entertainment landscape.

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