SecondLook Health partners with ICHCC to bring AI-assisted medical record review to certified life care planners

SecondLook’s AI is now available to International Commission on Health Care Certification members as part of a formal technology partnership

This partnership gives our credentialed professionals access to tools that match the rigor they bring to their work.” — V. Robert May III, PhD, President and Founder, ICHCC

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecondLook Health , an AI-powered medical record analysis company, has announced a partnership with the International Commission on Health Care Certification ( ICHCC ) to make its clinical AI platform available to Certified Life Care Planners across the United States. The partnership gives ICHCC-credentialed professionals access to AI-generated medical chronologies designed specifically for the demands of life care planning, workers’ compensation, and personal injury case work.Life care planners regularly review thousands of pages of medical records to construct chronologies that document a patient’s medical history, diagnoses, and future care needs. The process is time-intensive and carries significant professional liability when errors occur. MedChron applies AI technology to organize, summarize, and clinically analyze medical records into content planners can review, annotate, and certify. The tool is built around clinical accuracy standards developed by SecondLook’s physician-led team.SecondLook Health introduced the Platform to ICHCC A-CLCP members through a webinar on March 18, 2026, covering practical applications of AI-assisted chronology in complex cases and addressed the verification workflow that certified planners use to maintain professional standards when working with AI-generated output.“Life care planners are some of the most thorough clinicians I have encountered, and their work has real consequences for patients and legal proceedings. We built SecondLook Health to handle the scale and complexity of that work, increasing the quality and breath of the clinical insights and accuracy, while reduce the hours spent on records that run into the thousands of pages. The ICHCC partnership puts the tool in front of the practitioners who need it most.”-- Nathan Gunn, MD, CEO and Cofounder, SecondLook Health“I cannot believe the time that I have saved using the SecondLook Health medical record review process. It is phenomenal. This partnership gives our credentialed professionals access to tools that match the rigor they bring to their work.”-- V. Robert May III, PhD, President and Founder, ICHCCICHCC accredited professionals and A-CLCP (Association of Certified Life Care Planners) members can access their exclusive member discount and free first case at secondlookhealth.ai/ichcc.About SecondLook HealthSecondLook Health builds AI-powered tools for complex medical record analysis. SecondLook Health serves insurance carriers, workers’ compensation adjusters, hospitals, and life care planners. The company was founded by Nathan Gunn, MD, Himal Karmacharya, and Sierra Manker, and is based in San Mateo, California. More information is available at www.secondlookhealth.ai About ICHCCThe International Commission on Health Care Certification (ICHCC) is the oldest and largest certification agency in the United States and Canada for life care planning and Medicare set-aside consulting. Established in 1992, ICHCC credentials include the Certified Life Care Planner (CLCP), Canadian Certified Life Care Planner (CCLCP), Medicare Set-Aside Certified Consultant (MSCC), Certified Geriatric Care Manager (CGCM), and Certified Medical Cost Projection Specialist (CMCPS). The CLCP and CCLCP certifications are accredited by ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board), making ICHCC the only accredited certifying agency in the field of life care planning. More information is available at ichcc.org.

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