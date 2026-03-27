Civil Dialogues Town Hall Seeks Common Ground to Heal the Divide

Democracy Project Teams Up with Houston City College

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans seek strategies and solutions to help bridge divides, Civil Dialogues teams up with Houston City College to host a town hall highlighting how to tackle tough conversations and find a path forward in our classrooms and in the community. The public is invited to attend the event which takes place Thursday, April 2nd, at the West Houston Leadership Institute from Noon to 1:30 pm. To attend in person, register here . To watch the livestream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website on event day.The goal is for participants to leave with actionable skills and the inspiration to lead conversations courageously—whether as students navigating tough dialogues, instructors teaching difficult topics, or citizens engaging within their community.Joining Civil Dialogues Co-founders, Jean Becker & Linda Lorelle, are panelists Becca Kearl, Executive Director, Living Room Conversations ; Dr. Frank Ashley III, Senior Professor & Former Dean, Bush School of Government & Public Service; Sookyum Kim, Sophomore & BridgeUSA President, Texas A&M chapter; and John Lebanan, Sophomore & BridgeUSA Vice President, Texas A&M chapter. Lorelle will moderate the panel discussion, followed by audience Q&A, wrapping up with facilitated round table conversations to practice engaging with those on the other side about timely, often difficult topics. The online audience will enter breakout rooms to engage in conversation facilitated by Civil Dialogues partner, Living Room Conversations.Since launching in early 2024, Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political and idealogical divides. In partnership with the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, and the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. The democracy project was co-founded by Jean Becker, author and chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post-presidency, and Linda Lorelle, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur.Upcoming Civil Dialogues events will take place April 9th in St, Louis, MO, and June 16th and June 23rd in Washington, DC. Dates for the San Francisco Bay Area and other cities are coming soon.

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