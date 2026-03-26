ShadeFit LLC Launches Freestanding Structural System to Solve 'Low-Angle Sun' Gap for Modern Decks and Patios

ShadeFit Kit installed on a residential deck blocking late-afternoon sun." ShadeFit Kit installed on a residential deck blocking late-afternoon sun." ShadeFit Kit installed on corner of a residential deck blocking late-afternoon sun."

The Problem: #LowAngleSun #SunGlare The Solution: #ShadeFitKit #PrivacyShield The Industry: #OutdoorLiving #DeckDesign #MadeInUSA

Even the best cantilever umbrellas can’t stop horizontal sun rays from ruining the golden hour. We built ShadeFit to provide the permanent, structural solution that decks have been missing.” — Jon Culpepper, Co-Inventor

FAIRPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShadeFit LLC , an American manufacturer of specialized outdoor hardware, today announced the national launch of the ShadeFit Kit . Engineered as a structural, freestanding system, the kit is designed to conquer the "low-angle sun" gap—the intense late-afternoon glare that traditional cantilever umbrellas fail to block.As the demand for high-end outdoor living rises, the ShadeFit Kit offers a professional-grade, American-made solution for vertical shade support. Engineered to provide a true structural installation on any deck or patio, the system eliminates the need for existing roofs or overhead buildings.The ShadeFit Kit combines rugged durability with a high-end finish.Premium Construction: Heavy-duty posts and brackets are manufactured from structural-grade aluminum with a durable powder-coated finish (available in black or white), paired with all-stainless steel hardware for maximum weather resistance.Fully Customizable: The modular design is engineered to be sized and configured to the specific footprint of any residential deck or commercial patio.Universal Compatibility: The open-system architecture supports vertical shades from any major brand, accommodating both chain-driven and crank-operated mechanisms.Versatile Mounting: Features Rim-Joist Mounting for a seamless fit on wood/composite decks and Surface Mount Kits for concrete patios."We developed the ShadeFit Kit because even the best cantilever umbrellas can't stop horizontal sun rays from ruining a dinner or causing glare during the golden hour," said Jon Culpepper, Co-Inventor of ShadeFit Kit. "By utilizing structural-grade aluminum and keeping our production in the Rochester, N.Y. area, we ensure the longevity and premium finish needed for a permanent solution that provides both shade and total privacy."Privacy and Sun Protection for High-Density Living:Beyond sun protection, the ShadeFit Kit is a premier solution for creating secluded outdoor "rooms" in environments where overhead structures are not feasible.Condominium Balconies: Providing separation and privacy in closely-spaced units.Hot Tub & Pool Enclosures: Enhancing residential seclusion on open patios.Commercial Hospitality: Creating partitioned seating and sun blocks for restaurant patios and outdoor venues.Professional Partnership Opportunities:ShadeFit LLC is actively seeking installation and distribution partners across North America. The kit is designed for rapid, efficient installation, allowing deck builders and exterior contractors to add customizable shade and privacy solutions to their portfolios without the complexity of custom timber framing.About ShadeFit LLC: Located in Fairport, N.Y., ShadeFit LLC is a manufacturer of American-made outdoor hardware solutions. The company specializes in modular structural kits that bridge the gap between temporary umbrellas and permanent construction, focusing on durability, ease of installation, and universal compatibility with leading shade brands.

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