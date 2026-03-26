REBECCA MCDONALD SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Rebecca McDonald at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Rebecca McDonald as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Rebecca McDonald will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Rebecca McDonald as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over four decades of experience in humanitarian leadership, Ms. McDonald has firmly established herself as a respected authority and visionary in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is the Founder and President of WAR, Int'l. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization in 2006, WAR, Int'l unites and educates individuals and communities to create circles of protection around those most vulnerable through culturally sensitive, value-added intervention initiatives. The organization provides safe spaces for healing from abuse, trafficking, exploitation, and other forms of injustice, with a steadfast mission to empower survivors to live and work with dignity, purpose, and hope.WAR, Int’l programs and partnerships span more than 60 countries worldwide, including the United States, with new initiatives launched each month to expand their global impact. Rather than offering temporary aid, WAR Int’l is committed to providing a “hand up” instead of a handout. Survivors receive comprehensive, trauma-informed care alongside vocational training in industries aligned with their personal aspirations. Through these programs, women are empowered to pursue meaningful careers while creating handcrafted, internationally inspired products sold at WAR Int'l's walk-in boutique and at home-based events around the world.At the heart of WAR Int’l, mission is the belief that every woman’s dream is valid and achievable. Over the years, the organization has celebrated graduates who have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs, artisans, healthcare professionals, and devoted mothers—each success story reflecting the power of dignity-centered empowerment and opportunity.Ms. McDonald’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, fundraising, humanitarian advocacy, global program development, and transformational leadership. Through her unwavering commitment and compassionate vision, she continues to change lives, uplift communities, and inspire a global movement rooted in justice, hope, and restoration.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McDonald earned her Bachelor of Arts in world religion and philosophy from Cornerstone University & Elementary Education course work at Calvin College. She has also completed graduate coursework at Michigan State University and Harvard University, further strengthening her academic foundation and global perspective. Raised in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, Ms. McDonald was shaped early by a household deeply rooted in service and creativity. The daughter of an American surgeon father and artist mother, she grew up immersed in their humanitarian work, compassion, and cultural understanding—values that would later become the cornerstone of her life’s mission and leadership philosophy.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McDonald has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Prior awards include the Brilliance Award from West Michigan Woman in 2024, the Liberty Bell Award from a law association, the Certificate Award for Women in History from the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the World Trade Award. Last year, she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Humanitarian Efforts. This year she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded IAOTP’s Top Humanitarian and Founder of the Year . She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in New York City for her newest honor, Empowered Woman of the Year.Looking back, Ms. McDonald attributes her life's passion to her incredibly diverse upbringing in Asia. Staying in Asia through two wars by age 13, she saw firsthand what risk and abuse did to her playmates. One girlfriend was raped and fought back, only to have acid poured down her throat to silence her cries forever. The acid of her suffering burned a hole in McDonald’s heart, giving her a passion to be the voice of the silenced. Her parents' determination instilled a pursuit of integrity, strength, compassion, and action. She attributes any success to the incredible rescued women and children who rise up, restored and empowered to walk with worth and dignity.For more information, please visit: https://warinternational.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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