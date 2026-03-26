Westerlay Orchids Debuts New Mother’s Day Collection with 'Pirouette' and 'Mother & Child' Designs

Premium, design-forward orchids crafted to elevate seasonal retail offerings

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westerlay Orchids , a third-generation, family-owned orchid farm, announces the launch of its 2026 Mother’s Day collection, introducing two new signature designs: 5” Pirouette and 5” Mother & Child.With Mother’s Day approaching, Westerlay Orchids is making it easier than ever for consumers to connect with and celebrate the women in their lives through meaningful, design-driven gifting. This year’s collection blends emotional storytelling with elevated presentation—giving retailers a compelling, high-impact offering for one of the year’s most important floral holidays.The 5” Pirouette is a graceful, sculptural arrangement inspired by the movement of ballet.The 5” Mother & Child design offers a more sentimental expression, symbolizing the bond between parent and child, making it especially resonant for multi-generational gifting, including mothers and grandmothers.Westerlay’s Mother’s Day assortment is carefully curated to align with seasonal demand and evolving consumer preferences:- Seasonal color shifts emphasizing pinks and purples for Mother’s Day- Elevated decorative containers to enhance perceived value and giftability- Design-forward arrangements that stand out in-store and online- Consistent, premium quality ensuring long-lasting blooms and customer satisfactionFrom Flask to FinishWesterlay Orchids grow more than 4 million orchids annually in Carpinteria, California, maintaining full control of the process from propagation to finished plant. With a strong commitment to sustainability, quality, and community, the company continues to set the standard for premium orchid production in the U.S.Westerlay offers delivery to commercial buyers, wholesalers, floral retailers, interior designers, and more throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest.About Westerlay Orchids:Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers, as well as to local and national supermarket chains, florists, and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices, regularly contributing to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and numerous other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.For inquiries, please contact:sales@westerlayorchiods.comFor more information, visit: www.westerlay.com

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