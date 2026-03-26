Carolina Custom Signs & Graphics Rebrands to GSO Signs, Strengthening Its Commitment to Greensboro Businesses

Rebrand reflects a continued focus on serving Greensboro and the surrounding areas with commercial signage, branding, and visual communication solutions.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Custom Signs & Graphics, a trusted Greensboro sign company founded in 2016, is now operating as GSO Signs. This evolution reflects the company’s commitment to clarity and customer-first service, while maintaining the same team, craftsmanship, and dedication that local businesses have relied on for over a decade. Greensboro, NC — After years of serving businesses across Greensboro and the surrounding communities, Carolina Custom Signs & Graphics is proud to announce its rebrand to GSO Signs.This transition reflects a simpler, more recognizable identity while continuing the same commitment to quality, service, and craftsmanship that local businesses have come to rely on.GSO Signs is not a new company. It is the same team, the same expertise, and the same dedication—now under a name that is easier for customers to remember, reference, and connect with.“We’ve built our reputation by working closely with businesses across Greensboro,” said the leadership team at GSO Signs. “The move to GSO Signs is about simplifying how our customers recognize and reach us. What hasn’t changed is our team, our values, and our commitment to doing great work.” - Des LaffanThe company will continue to operate through its established website, Greensborosigncompany.com, which has long served as a trusted resource for businesses searching for a reliable Greensboro custom sign company.The site will remain the primary hub for showcasing services, project work, and customer engagement.Over the years, the team has partnered with a wide range of clients, supporting their signage and visual communication needs across industries such as multifamily housing, property management, contractors, distribution and logistics centers, warehousing, and multi-location businesses. As these industries continue to grow, the role of signage has expanded beyond function—becoming a key part of branding, customer experience, and day-to-day operations.From wayfinding systems in apartment communities to large-scale branding for industrial facilities and consistent signage across multiple business locations, GSO Signs helps organizations create clear, professional, and effective visual communication.“As businesses evolve, signage plays a bigger role in how they present themselves and guide their customers,” the team added. “We’re proud to support our clients not just with signs, but with solutions that strengthen their brand and improve how their spaces function.” - Joe GrayWhile the name has changed, the company’s foundation remains firmly rooted in Greensboro. The team continues to prioritize local relationships, hands-on service, and a deep understanding of the needs of businesses in the community.The transition to GSO Signs will be rolled out gradually across all customer touchpoints, including website updates, communications, and marketing materials, ensuring a smooth and consistent experience for both new and existing clients.Businesses looking for custom signage , commercial sign solutions, or branding support can continue to visit Greensborosigncompany.com to learn more or connect with the team. About GSO SignsGSO Signs is a Greensboro-based sign company specializing in custom signage, commercial indoor signage, outdoor signage, and visual communication solutions for businesses across North Carolina. Formerly operating as Carolina Custom Signs & Graphics, the company continues to serve local and regional clients with the same team, expertise, and commitment to quality.Learn more at https://www.greensborosigncompany.com/

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