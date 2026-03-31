AI, Social Influence, and the Engineering of Human Behavior Techno-Thriller Explores The Rise of Algorithmic Tribalism

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New near-future techno-thriller explores the rise of algorithmic tribalism

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when artificial intelligence increasingly shapes what people see, believe, and share, a new speculative techno-thriller imagines the next step: what happens when the systems that analyze human behavior begin to deliberately steer it.The Vectorist – Rise of the Tribes, a near-future novella by M. E. McMillan, explores the emerging intersection of artificial intelligence, digital tribalism, and the growing influence of the engineers who design the systems that mediate human interaction.Set in 2043, the story follows Marek, one of the world’s leading “Vectorists”, a new class of behavioral engineer who studies society as a dynamic system of influence. By analyzing the digital signals generated by billions of daily interactions, clicks, pauses, searches, outrage, and engagement patterns, Vectorists design targeted “vectors”: precise interventions capable of nudging collective behavior across vast social networks.What begins as a sophisticated analytical framework evolves into something far more powerful. Marek’s predictive system, known as the Lattice, reveals that small, carefully timed signals can ripple across online communities and reshape the trajectory of entire ideological tribes. As the system grows increasingly accurate, Marek confronts a troubling reality: the line between observing society and engineering it may be thinner than anyone imagined.At its core, The Vectorist – Rise of the Tribes explores a defining tension of the AI age. Social networks have amplified humanity’s instinct for tribal affiliation, while artificial intelligence has dramatically expanded our ability to model and predict human behavior. Together, these forces create a world in which influence itself becomes programmable.“This premise touches on an important emerging reality,” said Olaf Groth, PhD, professor at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, strategist, inventor and author. “As predictive systems scale as a relational system, we can model our behavior and social dynamics at population scale, raising questions about trust, agency and governance."“Artificial intelligence is rapidly expanding our ability to interpret complex human signals,” said Peter Bernard, CEO of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION. “Stories like The Vectorist explore the broader societal questions that will emerge as these technologies mature.”Rather than presenting a purely technological dystopia, the novella combines systems-level ideas with a deeply personal story. As Marek pushes the boundaries of predictive influence, his own family becomes entangled in the same tribal dynamics his models seek to understand, forcing him to confront the human cost of treating society as an engineering problem.The Vectorist – Rise of the Tribes is both a fast-paced thriller and a thought experiment about the future of influence in an AI-mediated world. Through narrative, the book explores how emerging technologies in behavioral analytics, machine learning, and large-scale data modeling could reshape politics, culture, and human identity in the decades ahead.The novella recently received a five-star “Must Read” review from Reedsy Discovery, which described it as: “Short, expertly crafted near-future dystopian about weaponizing online tribal behavior.”The Vectorist – Rise of the Tribes is the first installment in a planned trilogy examining the societal implications of advanced behavioral modeling and artificial intelligence.More information is available at:About the AuthorM. E. McMillan is a technology strategist and entrepreneur whose work has focused on innovation systems and emerging technologies. Drawing on decades of experience in the technology industry, his fiction explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, human behavior, and the systems that shape modern society.Digital press kit, high-resolution cover art, and author photos available upon request.

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