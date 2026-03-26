New Verasight Poll Finds Americans See Iran as a Threat but Reject War as AI Job Fears Surge

Verasight - Iran War Threat and Interests - Poll Results Verasight - Importance Ratings - Poll Results Verasight - Iran War Actions Support/Opposition - Poll Results

Majority of Americans oppose military escalation despite recognizing risk, while concerns about AI’s economic impact reach near-universal levels

The data shows Americans are not ignoring global threats, but they are far more cautious about military escalation.” — Ben Leff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans increasingly believe the world is becoming more dangerous, but they are drawing a clear line on how the United States should respond.

A new national survey from Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research firm that collects verified, representative survey finds that while half of Americans believe Iran poses a threat to the U.S. homeland, a strong majority oppose going to war.

According to the poll, 65% of Americans say a war with Iran is not in the best interest of American citizens, and 77% oppose sending U.S. troops into Iran. Despite heightened geopolitical tensions, just 36% say military action is necessary.

“The data shows Americans are not ignoring global threats, but they are far more cautious about military escalation,” said Ben Leff, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Verasight. “There is a clear gap between recognizing risk and supporting war.”

At the same time, concern over artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a dominant economic and societal issue. The survey finds that 78% of Americans believe AI will lead to increased unemployment, while only 51% say it will improve their daily lives.

Despite widespread adoption of AI across industries, public skepticism remains high. Only 48% of Americans say the benefits of artificial intelligence outweigh the risks, a sharp contrast to more established technologies like the internet and automobiles.

This concern is translating into overwhelming support for government action. Nine in ten Americans say AI should be regulated, including a majority who support significant oversight. At the same time, fewer than half believe technology companies should be primarily responsible for ensuring AI safety, signaling a growing lack of trust in Silicon Valley to self-regulate.

Beyond foreign policy and technology, the survey also underscores the economic priorities shaping public sentiment. Large majorities of Americans say low inflation (65%) and gas prices (60%) are among the most important issues facing the country today, reinforcing that economic concerns remain central even amid global instability.

Together the findings point to a broader shift in public opinion: Americans are increasingly skeptical of both foreign intervention and emerging technologies, even as both play a growing role in shaping the global landscape.

The survey was conducted March 17–19 among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults, with a margin of error of ±2%.

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The full report is available at https://reports.verasight.io/reports/march2026-variety-survey.

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to restore trust in survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.



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