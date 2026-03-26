E=MC²: A Musical Journey Through the Extraordinary Life of Albert Einstein

E=MC² Einstein the Musical

The most comprehensive and humanizing portrayal of Einstein, blending history with a cinematic heart to show us the man behind the math.

I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” — Albert Einstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albert Einstein is one of the most quoted - and misquoted - figures of the 20th century. His name is synonymous with genius, yet his inner world remains largely unexplored. The musical E=MC² reimagines Einstein not only as an iconic physicist, but as a profoundly complex human artist, exile, husband, philosopher and thinker.Why tell Einstein’s story as a musical? Einstein himself offered the answer: “I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.”E=MC² unfolds across three defining periods of Einstein’s life, that shaped both the man and the modern world: 1) His university years, where a rebellious mind challenged convention; 2) The rise of Hitler, forcing Einstein — an outspoken Jewish pacifist — to flee Nazi Germany; and 3) His later years at Princeton, wrestling with legacy, responsibility, and the moral weight of genius.Blending history, emotion, and original music, E=MC² explores timely themes of immigration, free thought, political responsibility, and the cost of brilliance — resonating powerfully with today’s global climate.The musical is written by Soroca & Allocca (Karen Soroca & Janet Marie neé Allocca) and brought to life by James H. Forsell, Ph.D., and a team of dedicated producers from Wise Woman Musical Theatre Group.E=MC² is much more than a biography. It is a contemporary story about creativity under pressure, the courage to dissent — and the power of imagination to change the world. It offers fresh insight into a figure audiences think they know — but have never experienced in this way.Media are invited to explore the story, meet the creators, and discover why Einstein’s life — told through music — is inspiring, surprising and urgently relevant.For story details, creative background, and interview opportunities visit the official website https://einsteinthemusical.com and on all social media at @EinsteinMusicalOfficial

"True North" (scene excerpt) from E=MC²: Einstein the Musical

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