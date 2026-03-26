Parie Med Spa Named Top Morpheus8 Provider in Las Vegas for 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parie Med Spa is proud to announce it has been officially recognized as the 2025 Top Provider of Morpheus8 in Las Vegas. This prestigious accolade highlights the clinic’s commitment to delivering industry-leading results in skin rejuvenation and non-surgical body contouring.As the demand for advanced aesthetic treatments continues to surge, Parie Med Spa has set itself apart through technical precision, customized patient care, and a reputation for achieving transformative outcomes. The Morpheus8 treatment, which combines microneedling with radiofrequency (RF) energy, remains the gold standard for tightening skin and remodeling adipose tissue."Receiving this award is a testament to the relentless dedication of our staff," said Lior Nissim, Managing Partner of Parie Med Spa. "I am incredibly proud of my team for their expertise and the passion they bring to every patient interaction. This achievement reflects our mission to stay at the forefront of aesthetic innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and excellence."About Parie Med SpaLocated in the heart of Summerlin , Parie Med Spa is a top-rated, premier medical spa serving the greater Las Vegas area. Known for its luxury atmosphere and clinical expertise, the spa offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from injectables and laser treatments to advanced skin remodeling. By prioritizing natural-looking results and utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Parie Med Spa has become the go-to destination for those seeking elite aesthetic care in Nevada.For more information or to book a consultation, please visit www.pariemedspa.com

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