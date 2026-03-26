Tapinator Changes Name to Trade School Go and Starts Trading Under Ticker Symbol 'TSGO'

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Trade School Go, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade School Go, Inc. (f/k/a Tapinator, Inc.) (OTC: TAPM ) (the “Company”), an AI-powered vocational information and technology business, today announced that its previously announced name change from Tapinator, Inc. to Trade School Go, Inc. will become effective with OTC Markets on March 27, 2026. Additionally, Trade School Go, Inc. will begin trading on the opening of business on March 27, 2026 under the new stock symbol “TSGO” and the Company’s common stock will no longer be available under the “TAPM” symbol as of such date.Neither the name nor the symbol change affect the rights of the Company’s stockholders and the stockholders of the Company are not required to take any action as a result of the name or symbol change.“Our new name and ticker symbol better reflect our new direction and strategic focus for Trade School Go,” stated Andrew Merkatz, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue our transition from our legacy business and focus on the trade school education and vocational training market, the Company’s management and Board of Directors felt it was important to have the Company’s name and ticker symbol reflect this focus.”About Trade School Go, Inc.Trade School Go, Inc. (OTC: TSGO) operates TradeSchoolGo.com , an AI-powered trade school discovery platform connecting prospective students with accredited vocational training programs across the United States. The platform leverages advanced AI technology to provide comprehensive information about trade schools, programs, licensing requirements, and career outcomes. For more information, visit www.tradeschoolgo.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “aim,” “goal,” “seek,” “plan,” “feel,” “focus,” “hope,” “opinion,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: our ability to successfully execute on our new strategic direction; market acceptance of our products and services; competition; regulatory changes affecting the vocational education industry; and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law. The quoting and trading of the Company’s common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company’s operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company’s common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares.Contact:Trade School Go Inc. | Investor Relationsinfo@tradeschoolgo.com###

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