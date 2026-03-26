Katerina Reis to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katerina Reis, co-founder of Bella's Army Painting, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how creativity, attention to detail, and client-focused solutions have shaped her approach to business.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Reis explores the importance of transforming traditional painting services into a personalized, high-impact experience, and breaks down how innovative techniques, team collaboration, and a vibrant brand approach can drive lasting change.Katerina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/katerina-reis-brian-reis63866354

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