Service First Solutions and 838 Coatings Announce Free Commercial Roofing Training Event in Dallas

Service First Solutions helps roofing contractors grow profitable service departments through consulting, training, and proven systems.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Service First Solutions has announced a new partnership with 838 Coatings to host a no-cost training event designed to help roofing professionals develop, grow, and scale commercial service departments. The event, titled “Growing & Scaling Your Business with Repair and Maintenance,” will take place on May 13, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at TEXO, located at 11101 N Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75229.This five-hour training session will include lunch and is structured for commercial roofing contractors, owners, and service managers who are looking to build or expand a repair and maintenance division. The program will focus on practical strategies for turning service departments into consistent revenue drivers while improving operational efficiency and long-term business stability.The session will be co-hosted by Jamie Becker of 838 Coatings and Tracey Donels of Service First Solutions. Together, they will provide a combination of field-tested service strategies and product-based insights relevant to modern commercial roofing systems.Attendees can expect a comprehensive overview of key service department components, including how to establish a repair and maintenance division, develop pricing structures, implement effective sales processes, and build teams capable of sustaining growth. The training will also address how service departments can create recurring revenue opportunities while supporting broader company expansion.“We’re excited to offer this training at no cost to help raise the standard across the roofing service industry,” said Tracey Donels, Owner of Service First Solutions. “By sharing proven systems and processes, our goal is to support contractors who want to build strong, service-driven divisions that deliver long-term value.”838 Coatings brings a complementary perspective to the training through its focus on advanced roofing technologies and lifecycle cost reduction. The company formulates high-performance liquid-applied roof coatings and sealants designed to extend the life of existing commercial roofing systems. Their product offerings support maintenance, repair, and restoration across a wide range of substrates, including metal, single-ply systems such as EPDM, TPO, PVC, and KEE, as well as modified bitumen and spray polyurethane foam.By integrating advanced chemical technologies, 838 Coatings develops solutions that are engineered for durability, ease of application, and long-term performance. Their systems are utilized by a network of trained contractor applicators, helping ensure consistent installation quality across projects. In addition, many of their coatings are designed to meet or exceed ENERGY STAR™ standards for reflectivity and emissivity, contributing to reduced energy consumption and improved building efficiency over time.This Dallas event represents the first in a planned series of trainings that will be offered in additional cities. Future dates and locations are expected to be announced in the coming months as part of an ongoing effort to provide accessible education and support for the commercial roofing industry.Roofing professionals interested in attending are encouraged to follow upcoming announcements for registration details and additional event locations.About Service First Solutions:Service First Solutions is a consulting and training organization that helps commercial roofing contractors build, grow, and optimize service teams into profitable departments. Through service-focused peer groups , total access consulting, and intensive contractor visits, the company supports contractors in improving operational performance, increasing revenue, and achieving long-term growth within the roofing service sector.About 838 Coatings:838 Coatings is a manufacturer of liquid-applied roof coatings and sealants designed to extend the life of commercial roofing systems and reduce lifecycle costs. The company provides high-performance solutions for maintenance, repair, and restoration across multiple roof types, utilizing advanced technologies and a network of trained applicators to support consistent, long-lasting results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.