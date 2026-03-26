Celebrate Passover 2026 With Celebrity Kosher Wines and Award-Winning Bottles From the World’s Top Wine Regions

Royal WIne Corp Offers New Kosher for Passover wines from Around the World

Curated Selections of Wines to Celebrate Passover from Royal Wine Corp, the world’s largest producer and importer of kosher wines & spirits

Kosher wine is produced using the same fermentation methods as traditional wine. Kosher wine is no different from any other high-quality wine—and today, it often rivals the very best.” — Jay Buchsbaum, VP & Director of Wine Education at Royal Wine Corp.

BAYONNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Passover begins on April 1, families around the world gather for the Seder, retelling the story of the Exodus—and raising four cups of wine to mark freedom and tradition.Today, wine has become one of the most anticipated elements of the Passover table, and for 2026, kosher wine lovers can celebrate with an extraordinary lineup that blends celebrity influence, global prestige, and award-winning quality.Leading the Passover season is Royal Wine Corp, the world’s largest producer, manufacturer, importer, and exporter of kosher wines and spirits. From Napa Valley and Champagne to Israel, Italy, and beyond, Royal Wine continues to redefine kosher wine—proving it stands shoulder to shoulder with the finest wines in the world. Here's a curated selection of whites, reds, roses, prosecco and champagne, from the best wine producing regions of the world.For Passover 2026, celebrity-backed kosher wines are among the most talked-about bottles on the table:• Vera Wang, fashion icon and entrepreneur, expands her elegant kosher wine collection with two Provençal rosés from France:– Vera Wang Côtes de Provence Rosé– Vera Wang IGP Méditerranée Rosé• Isiah Thomas, NBA legend, co-owns Champagne Cheurlin, which releases two NEW kosher Champagnes:– Cheurlin Brut Spéciale– Cheurlin Thomas Célébrité• Amar’e Stoudemire, six-time NBA All-Star, crafts world-class kosher wines in partnership with Herzog Winery in California and Tulip Winery in Israel, blending athletic excellence with winemaking artistry.·United States (California)• Yesod Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon by Herzog — three ultra-premium expressions• Herzog Eminence Chalk Hill — limited-edition Sonoma red blend• Shirah Winery — boutique Rhône and Italian varietals from top AVAs· Capio Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2021 by Russell Bevan: 94 points, by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate· Capio Petita Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2022 by Russell Bevan: 92 points, by Robert Parker’s Wine AdvocateFrance• Champagne Cheurlin (Isiah Thomas) — kosher Champagne releases• Divin — the first dealcoholized kosher wines• Château d’Aussière (Lafite-Rothschild portfolio) — first kosher production• Domaine Arnaud Baillot — standout 2023 Burgundy releases• Pomerol micro-cuvées debut kosher runs: Château Pomeaux & Château Le Bon Pasteur• Château Marquis de Terme Margaux 2023 — Grand Cru Classé• Château Tour Saint-Christophe Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Classé 2023• Domaine Les Marronniers — Chablis Grand Cru Valmur 2023Italy• Masseria Frattassi — first kosher Aglianico using the appassimento method• Expanding Italian portfolio across top regions• Bartenura debuts Oro sparkling wines and Moscato-based canned cocktailsSpain• Clos Mesorah & Elvi Wines — Sublim 2018 (limited release)• Celler de Capcanes — Flor del Primavera Garnatxa BlancaWhy Kosher Wine Is ThrivingAccording to Jay Buchsbaum, VP & Director of Wine Education at Royal Wine Corp.:“Simply put, kosher wine is produced using the same fermentation methods as traditional wine.The difference is that all ingredients must be kosher-certified, and the winemaking process is supervised and carried out by Sabbath-observant Jews. Beyond that, kosher wine is no different from any other high-quality wine—and today, it often rivals the very best.”Find Kosher wine at local liquor stores and online at kosherwine.com

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