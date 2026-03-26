Navigating cGMP Compliance: Your 2026 Roadmap for Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic Manufacturers

Step-by-step guidance outlines the five core cGMP quality components, key FDA identity tests, and preparation for 2026 unannounced inspections.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratory with GMP consulting capabilities serving dietary supplement manufacturers across California and North America, today published a practical roadmap for achieving cGMP compliance. The guidance covers the five core components of a cGMP-compliant quality system, FDA’s critical compliance requirements, and strategies for preparing for unannounced FDA inspections.“cGMP compliance begins with understanding gaps in your quality system,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “Our roadmap starts with a gap analysis against 21 CFR Part 111, helping manufacturers prioritize improvements and focus on the areas regulators cite most frequently.”FDA’s 21 CFR Part 111 regulations set a comprehensive quality framework covering six areas: personnel, facility design and maintenance, equipment, production and process controls, laboratory operations, and records and recordkeeping. Qalitex highlights the five components FDA investigators review most consistently:Written procedures – A complete quality manual and SOP library defining operations.Identity testing – Verification of all incoming dietary ingredients, often using HPLC or FTIR for botanicals.Batch production records – Documentation of each manufacturing step for every batch.Finished product specifications and testing – Ensuring products meet defined quality standards.Complaint handling – Systems to receive, investigate, and respond to consumer complaints.Identity testing and batch production records are among the most common areas of non-compliance, and manufacturers failing in these areas face the highest risk during inspections. For California-based manufacturers, cGMP compliance also intersects with Proposition 65 and retailer-specific quality standards from companies such as Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s.“The manufacturers who pass FDA inspections consistently are those who prepare for them,” Abochama added. “Mock audits are the most effective way to identify gaps before the FDA does, testing procedures, batch records, and identity programs under real-world conditions.”ResourcesFull article: cGMP Compliance for Dietary Supplement ManufacturersAbout Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The lab provides COA testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support. Testing programs meet 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon supplement compliance, and Health Canada NHP standards, with standard panels available in as little as 48 hours.

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