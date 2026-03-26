Chelsea Gilstrap Joins Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn at Cetera, Mission to Build the Next Generation of Advisors

Strengthening a shared vision of mentorship, growth, and innovation within the financial advisory profession

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn today announced that Chelsea Gilstrap has officially joined the firm at Cetera, marking a strategic step forward in its mission to develop a new class of financial advisors equipped to serve families with depth, clarity, and long-term vision.Gilstrap, who transitioned from LPL Financial just a few months ago, continues her work alongside Bob Chitrathorn and the Wealth Planning team, bringing with her a unique blend of strategic insight, client-centered thinking, and multi-generational planning expertise.Her move reflects a broader shift within the industry — one that prioritizes not just technical proficiency, but the ability to guide families through complexity with intention and care.“Chelsea represents exactly the kind of advisor the future demands,” said Bob Chitrathorn. “She combines analytical strength with emotional intelligence — the ability to see the full picture while never losing sight of the people behind it.”Chelsea’s journey into finance began with clear goals, strong determination, and a vision for impact. In 2013, she earned her Associate’s Degree in Business Management, quickly discovering a passion for finance and strategic planning.A defining influence in her life came early. After losing her father at a young age, Chelsea witnessed the resilience it took for her mother to provide for their family. That experience became the foundation of her ambition — shaping her ability to plan intentionally, prioritize effectively, and evaluate decisions through the lens of economic realities, human behavior, and available resources.Those early instincts — organizing teams, collaborating through sports, and building solutions from limited materials — evolved into what she now describes as a “full-picture mindset.” Today, that perspective is exactly what families seek: a financial professional who can bring clarity to complexity and structure to uncertainty.Chelsea began her career in finance with MetLife Insurance in 2015, where she obtained her Series 6 license and supported advisors globally. While valuable, the role clarified her true calling: working directly with clients to build meaningful relationships and create customized strategies designed to impact not just individuals, but generations.She later joined LPL Financial, where she expanded her credentials to include her Series 63 license, Life and Health Insurance licenses, and Financial Paraplanner certification.Now, at Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn at Cetera, Chelsea is focused on advancing comprehensive wealth strategies that include tax mitigation, generational giving, and ministry-centered planning. With over 15 years of combined business management and financial experience, she brings a collaborative approach to helping clients navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence and purpose.“Chelsea’s alignment with our vision is natural,” Chitrathorn added. “We are not just building portfolios — we are building advisors who can think, lead, and serve at a higher level.”Outside of her professional work, Chelsea lives in Oklahoma with her husband and their four children. Together, they co-own and operate a concrete construction company and remain deeply involved in their community. Her life outside the office reflects the same values she brings to her clients: hard work, stewardship, and a commitment to helping others achieve what once felt out of reach.As Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn continues to expand its platform at Cetera, the addition of leaders like Chelsea Gilstrap signals a clear direction — one focused on elevating the role of the advisor and redefining what meaningful financial guidance looks like for the next generation.About Wealth Planning by Bob ChitrathornWealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn is a forward-thinking Financial firm dedicated to developing advisors who combine technical expertise with strategic vision and human-centered guidance. Through its platform at Cetera, the firm is committed to delivering comprehensive, multi-generational planning solutions designed to help families build, protect, and transfer wealth with intention.Bob Chitrathorn CPFAPresident, Founder, Sr. Wealth AdvisorWealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn(951) 465-6409 Officebob@planwithbob.comSecurities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFGAN Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separateownership from any other named entity. Alta Vista Credit Union, Alta Financial Services, and Cetera are independent of each other.) CA Insurance License #0E63308.Registered address:1425 W Lugonia Ave, Redlands, CA 92374. 909-809-3637 Investments are: Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured • May lose value • Not financial institution guaranteed • Not a deposit • Not insured by any federal government agency.

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