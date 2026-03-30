Salimetrics Reports Researchers Switching to Participant Sampling Packs

Salimetrics' Participant Sampling Packs handle sample organization tasks so researchers can focus on the science.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salimetrics, the recognized leader in salivary biospecimen collection and assay solutions for research, today announced the increased adoption of its Participant Sampling Packs (PSPs) for investigators designing saliva studies. PSPs are pre-assembled, protocol-specific kits that include validated collection devices, plain-language participant instructions, and return materials, configured for study protocols and ready to go. Studies start faster, collection is organized, and researchers spend more time on what they were funded to do. The increased adoption of PSPs is a recognition that research time is best spent focusing on recruitment and research aims.

Sourcing saliva collection materials, assembling kits, writing participant instructions, and coordinating logistics across sites should not be a research problem. They are logistical tasks, and they should be simple without consuming valuable research, time, focus, and indirect costs. Salimetrics’ PSPs are cost-effective. Every participant sample pack is built to the investigator's study specific protocol. Every participant gets the same validated materials and the same clear instructions, whether they’re collecting in a university lab, at home, or at a field site three states away. The result is a study that runs exactly the way it was designed to run.

“Researchers are doing the math,” says Douglas Granger, Ph.D., Salimetrics Chief Scientific and Strategy Advisor. “At first glance, assembling kits in-house may appear cost-effective. But when you factor in staff time, training, procurement, and coordination across sites, the true cost is higher, and time spent on these indirect activities pulls focus away from the core scientific objective. PSPs keep that focus where it belongs from the start so that study teams can launch faster, reduce errors, and put more resources toward participant engagement and scientific analysis. We organize; you recruit.”

PSPs are available for both saliva and dried blood spot collection and can be configured with any study protocol, including ecological momentary assessment designs, longitudinal studies with repeated sampling, and research conducted entirely outside traditional clinical environments. They are part of a full portfolio of biospecimen collection and assay solutions from Salimetrics, designed to support investigators from study design through data delivery and backed by more than 10,000 studies by a commitment to helping researchers do their best research.

Start your study right. Order Participant Sampling Packs at salimetrics.com/participant-study-packs.



About Salimetrics

Salimetrics is a trusted partner in providing accessible, reliable, reproducible, and scientifically validated biospecimen methods for research studies. From saliva and dried blood spots collection methods to logistical support, to Salimetrics' world-class Core Lab testing services, Salimetrics supports researchers at every stage of their study between grant submittal and publication. Founded in 1998 by Douglas A. Granger, Ph.D., Salimetrics, LLC has supported thousands of published studies in a wide spectrum of scientific specialties, including academic researchers, CROs, pharmaceuticals, and the immunodiagnostic industry around the world, with their commitment to science, support, quality, value, and community.

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