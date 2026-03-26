Volunteers Across the Country Send Handmade Cards to Older Adults in Minnesota

Volunteers from Allina Health, a partner of Friends & Co, hold handmade cards created for older adults in Minnesota through the Cards Connect program. Carolyn Trevis and friends gathered at RailWerks Brewing in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, to create handmade cards for older adults through the Cards Connect program. A display of beautiful, handmade spring cards by Kim Nguyen, created to brighten the days of older adults through the Cards Connect program.

Friends & Co’s Free Cards Connect program shares hundreds of volunteer-made cards each season with older adults throughout the state.

Kindness and care aren’t just beliefs, they’re practices. Our volunteers bring that to life through hand-making cards that brighten someone’s day. It’s great to see.” — Amber Carlson, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Friends & Co.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where most messages arrive instantly on a screen, something more tangible is showing up in mailboxes across Minnesota: handmade cards created by people the recipients have never met.

Through Cards Connect, a free program of Friends & Co, volunteers from across the United States create seasonal handmade cards that are shared with older adults throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Each card carries a simple message — someone thought of you today.

Last year, Friends & Co received 7,600 handmade cards from 543 volunteers who spent 1,266 hours making, sorting, and sending the cards. Volunteers of all ages contribute to the program, sending cards filled with artwork, handwritten notes, and small moments of kindness.

Once the cards arrive at Friends & Co’s offices, volunteers gather to sort them before they are distributed to older adults across Minnesota.

For many recipients, the cards become a welcome surprise in the mailbox and a reminder that connection can appear in small, thoughtful ways.

“Kindness and care aren’t just beliefs, they’re practices. Our volunteers bring that to life through hand-making cards that brighten someone’s day. It’s great to see.” -Amber Carlson, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Friends & Co.

The program arrives at a time when social connections are receiving increased national attention. In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory noting that prolonged social isolation can have health impacts comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Programs like Cards Connect offer a simple way for people to reach across distance and share a moment of human connection.

Each year, Friends & Co distributes seasonal cards four times annually — fall, winter, Valentine’s Day, and spring — helping ensure that older adults receive messages of kindness throughout the year.

The card creators come from many walks of life: classrooms, crafting groups, families, artists, and individuals who simply enjoy the act of making something meaningful for someone else.

"Thank you for being so kind to send cards and notes to me. It means so much since I seem to feel forgotten at times. I am currently homebound, so your notes give me more connections to the outside. Thank you so much." -Julie C., Cards Connect recipient

Cards Connect is part of Friends & Co’s broader work creating opportunities for connection among older adults. All Friends & Co programs are free for older adults, and signing up is simple.

Adults age 62 and older living in Minnesota and western Wisconsin can enroll online to begin receiving seasonal cards and learn about additional opportunities for connection through the organization.

For the volunteers who create the cards, the act is equally meaningful.

A small piece of paper.

A few thoughtful words.

A reminder that someone is thinking of you.

And sometimes, that’s exactly what a day needs.

More information about the program can be found at:

https://friendsco.org/cards-connect/

About Friends & Co

Friends & Co is a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to fostering connections and reducing social isolation among older adults. Through volunteer-driven programs that provide visiting companionship, phone connections, and handwritten mail initiatives like Cards Connect, Friends & Co helps older adults stay connected, supported, and engaged.

All Friends & Co programs are free for older adults.

Learn more at https://friendsco.org

Friends & Co

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