Coral Reef Subacute Care Center Unveils State-of-the-Art Renovation Project to South Florida Community

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coral Reef Subacute Care Center, a premier provider of short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing in Miami, proudly unveiled its newly renovated, state-of-the-art care center to the South Florida community alongside respected Partners-in-Care and local dignitaries on March 25.The significant renovation project, a multi-million-dollar transformation, included modern enhancements to the center’s rehabilitation gymnasium, patient care areas, resident suites, recreational spaces, and dining venues. Each element was designed with one purpose in mind, to create the ultimate healing environment for patients and residents.“Today marks a very special and exciting chapter for our center,” shared Joyce Horna, Administrator of Coral Reef Subacute Care Center.“This transformation reflects our deep commitment to excellence in care, comfort, and experience for every individual who walks through our doors as we continue to support the community we are so fortunate to serve.”Coral Reef Subacute Care Center is a comprehensive rehabilitation and post-operative recovery destination deeply rooted in the local community. The newly unveiled renovations reflect the synergy of a comfortable, homelike atmosphere paired with modern finishes, creating an elevated healing space for those recovering from injury or a recent hospital stay.“Our renovations mirror the heart of our mission, caring for our residents, supporting their families, and empowering our dedicated employees,” Horna continued. “The three rings of our brand, employees, residents, and families, are the core pillars that make Coral Reef so unique, diverse, and filled with compassion.”The center’s innovative rehabilitation programs and consistently high level of care have established Coral Reef as an ideal healing environment, where every touchpoint is designed not only to meet but also to exceed expectations.Alongside the environmental upgrades, Coral Reef Subacute Care Center has introduced an in-patient concierge division. This service is thoughtfully designed to anticipate and support the needs of patients and their families throughout every step of the healing journey.Leadership also expressed deep gratitude to those who make the center’s mission possible.“We are truly grateful to our hospital and community partners for your continued trust and collaboration. It is an honor to care for your patients,” a representative shared. “To the families who entrust us with their loved ones, thank you. It is a privilege we hold close to our hearts each and every day.”Special recognition was also given to the center’s dedicated staff.“To our incredible team, the compassionate caregivers and staff who make up Coral Reef, you are the heart and backbone of everything we do. Your dedication, kindness, and unwavering commitment to our residents are what truly make this center so special. We are deeply proud and grateful for all that you do.”The center also extended sincere appreciation to CareRite Centers for its continued support, guidance, and vision, helping to elevate the standard of care and innovation across its network.This transformation allows short-term patients and long-term residents alike to rehabilitate, rejuvenate, and recover in an environment designed to help them return home healthier and happier.As Coral Reef celebrates this milestone, it also honors its longstanding role within the community and looks ahead to many more years of compassionate service and excellence in care.Coral Reef Subacute Care Center is a proud member of CareRite Centers, which supports subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The organization’s mission is to provide patients with a soothing, state-of-the-art healing environment filled with meaningful experiences throughout their journey to their fullest potential of ReNEWal™.To schedule a community tour or for VIP press opportunities,please contact ContactUs@CareRiteCenters.comCoral Reef Subacute Care Center9869 Southwest 152nd StreetMiami, FL 33157(305) 255-3220CoralReefSubacute.com

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