SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Pancreatic Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

SignaBlok Logo

Timely resolution of inflammation induced by standard-of-care cancer treatments can be a common approach to prevent cancer recurrence in multiple cancer types

We are glad to report the previously unrecognized phenomenon of critical dependence of efficacy of TREM-1 blockade in preventing cancer recurrence on inhibitor specificity and treatment timing” — Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D., President and Founder of SignaBlok

SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignaBlok, Inc.. a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present promising preclinical oncology data on the Company's leading macrophage-targeted TREM-1 inhibitor at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, California, April 17-22, 2026.

• Ligand-independent mechanism of action of SignaBlok's first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitors enables development of cell-unspecific and macrophage-targeted TREM-1 inhibitors

• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor:

− prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy

− reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy

• Timely resolution of acute inflammation induced by SOC cancer treatments (chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, radiopharmaceuticals, etc.) can be a common approach to prevent cancer recurrence, increase response rate and survival for not only pancreatic cancer but also other hard-to-treat tumors

Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2026 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Specificity and Timing of TREM-1 Inhibition Impact Its Efficacy in Cancer

Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)

Abstract Presentation Number: 2891

Poster Session 10: Monday April 20, 2026, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

About pancreatic cancer (PC)

PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.

About TREM-1

Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases, including cancer. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple and unknown TREM-1 ligands. SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor addresses this challenge by a novel, ligand-independent mechanism of action.

About SignaBlok

SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.