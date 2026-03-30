Phil Liberatore, CPA and IRS Expert, Says Millions of Americans Are Overpaying Taxes and Don’t Know It

Philip Liberatore

New insights reveal how poor tax planning, missed deductions, and reactive filing are quietly costing taxpayers thousands each year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of Americans may be paying far more in taxes than necessary without even realizing it. While most taxpayers focus on filing their returns accurately each year, financial experts warn that a much larger issue is being overlooked: a lack of strategic tax planning that quietly drains income over time.

Phil Liberatore, CPA and tax advocate with decades of experience, has spent his career helping individuals and business owners navigate complex tax systems and reduce unnecessary tax burdens. Working with clients ranging from everyday taxpayers to entrepreneurs, Liberatore says the same issue appears repeatedly: people are doing what they believe is right, but still overpaying.

"For many individuals and families, the problem isn’t incorrect filing; it’s missed opportunities. In today’s economic climate, those missed opportunities can add up to thousands of dollars lost annually," Liberatore explains.

As inflation, rising living costs, and ongoing economic uncertainty continue to pressure household finances, Americans are increasingly searching for ways to save. Yet tax strategy remains one of the most overlooked areas of financial planning.

According to IRS data and industry estimates, a significant number of taxpayers fail to claim all eligible deductions and credits each year. Experts say this isn’t an isolated issue; it’s systemic. The tax system rewards proactive planning, but most individuals approach it reactively, focusing only on filing during tax season rather than managing their tax position year-round.

“Many individuals and families aren’t overpaying because they filed incorrectly; it’s because they’re missing opportunities,” says Liberatore. “In today’s economic climate, those missed opportunities can cost thousands each year. With rising costs putting pressure on household budgets, people are looking for ways to save, yet tax strategy remains one of the most overlooked areas of financial planning. Most people focus on filing correctly, but they’re not thinking year-round strategically, and that’s where the real savings are found.”

According to Liberatore, several key factors contribute to widespread overpayment:

-- Reactive filing instead of year-round strategic planning

-- Missed deductions and credits due to a lack of awareness

-- Inefficient financial structuring, especially among freelancers and business owners

-- Over-reliance on tax software that ensures compliance but not optimization

“The system rewards strategy, not just compliance,” Liberatore adds. “Many hardworking people overpay year after year simply because no one has shown them a better approach.”

The good news is that overpaying taxes is often preventable. With the right approach, even small adjustments can lead to meaningful savings over time.

Key strategies include implementing year-round tax planning, working with experienced professionals, understanding available deductions and credits, and structuring income and business entities more effectively.

Liberatore says, "Taxpayers are encouraged to review their current approach, seek professional guidance where needed, and explore opportunities to become more proactive in their financial planning."

About Phil Liberatore

Phil Liberatore is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and tax advocate known for helping individuals and business owners reduce their tax burdens through strategic planning. With decades of experience in tax preparation, planning, and advisory services, he specializes in identifying opportunities many taxpayers overlook, empowering clients to take a more proactive approach to their financial future.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit: https://www.liberatorecpa.com/

Phil Liberatore is available for interviews.

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