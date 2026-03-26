Lee Mash Custom Remodeling Launches New Website to Showcase Design-Build Remodeling Services

New website highlights kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, room additions, garage conversions, commercial build-outs, and more in Houston and surrounding.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Mash Custom Remodeling has launched a new website designed to give homeowners and business owners a clearer, easier way to explore the company’s remodeling services , view project information, and request a free estimate. The new site highlights the company’s full-service design-build approach and its work across Houston and nearby communities.Lee Mash Custom Remodeling serves Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, Pearland, Spring, The Woodlands, Bellaire, Richmond, River Oaks, and nearby areas. Through the new website, visitors can learn more about the company’s remodeling process, service areas, and the wide range of projects it handles for both residential and commercial clients.The company offers kitchen remodeling , bathroom remodeling, custom cabinets, garage conversions, room additions, whole home remodeling, outdoor remodeling, and commercial build-outs. The website explains that Lee Mash Custom Remodeling handles both the design and construction sides of a project, giving clients one team and one point of contact from the first consultation through the final walkthrough.“Our new website is meant to make it easier for people in Houston and the surrounding area to see what we do and how we work,” said Lee Mash, owner of Lee Mash Custom Remodeling. “Whether someone wants to update a kitchen, remodel a bathroom, add more living space, or renovate a commercial property, we want them to understand they can come to one company for both the design and build process.”According to the company website, Lee Mash Custom Remodeling brings decades of experience to each project. Lee Mash began remodeling homes in 1985, started serving the Houston area in 1991, and later launched Lee Mash Custom Remodeling after previously founding Everhart Construction. The site also states that the company has completed more than 3,200 remodeling projects and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.The website also outlines several parts of the company’s process that set it apart. Clients receive a detailed, itemized estimate within 24 to 48 hours, along with before-and-after drawings for project clarity. The same design consultant also serves as project manager, which helps keep communication direct and consistent throughout the remodel. The company says most projects can begin within 3 to 5 days.For homeowners, the website showcases remodeling solutions that include spa-style bathroom upgrades, kitchen remodels with open layouts and cabinetry updates, room additions, garage conversions, whole home renovations, and outdoor living improvements such as outdoor kitchens, covered porches, covered entryways, siding, water features, and outdoor lighting. For commercial clients, the company highlights office renovations, breakrooms, facility bathrooms, retail interior renovations, and full commercial build-outs.The new website also gives visitors a better look at the company’s project experience in the Houston area. The homepage says Lee Mash Custom Remodeling has completed 1,052 projects in Houston alone, along with dozens more in Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, Pearland, Spring, The Woodlands, and Bellaire.Visitors to the new site can browse services, review service areas, learn more about the company’s design-build approach, and request a free estimate directly online.About Lee Mash Custom RemodelingLee Mash Custom Remodeling is a full-service design-build remodeling contractor serving Houston and surrounding areas from Fulshear, Texas. The company provides residential and commercial remodeling services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, custom cabinets, garage conversions, room additions, whole home remodeling, outdoor remodeling, and commercial build-outs. Lee Mash has worked in remodeling since 1985 and has served the Houston area since 1991.

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