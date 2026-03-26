Maluku Digital Asset Launches Regulated SAFT for Natural Asset Fund

Tokens to finance sustainable agriculture, fisheries projects in Maluku Archipelago

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maluku Digital Asset, a joint venture of DeepGreenX Group Inc. and Forest First International, today announced the launch of a regulated SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) offering, marking the first financing phase of a digital asset platform designed to support sustainable economic development across both Indonesia’s Maluku and North Maluku provinces.

The SAFT structure enables qualified participants to acquire contractual rights to receive future tokens tied to the Maluku investment platform once its digital asset infrastructure and underlying investment vehicles become operational. The tokens are issued through Chintai, a digital asset exchange licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, providing a compliant framework for tokenized securities linked to real-world assets.

The Maluku platform is designed to unlock long-term investment opportunities across the region’s natural economy, spanning agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy and related infrastructure. The development footprint covers more than 1,400 islands, with substantial land and marine resources that underpin local livelihoods and economic activity.

Proceeds from the SAFT offering will support the establishment of a master fund structure, alongside sector-specific and jurisdictionally compliant feeder funds. Initial capital deployment will focus on agriculture and fisheries, sectors with near-term revenue potential and strong alignment with sustainable development priorities.

The Master Fund is structured to go beyond conventional investment models. By design, it aims to ensure that indigenous communities and local populations directly benefit from economic activity generated through these investments, creating pathways for generational wealth. While fundamentally infrastructure- and economics-driven, the platform is aligned with and actively promotes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Over time, the Fund’s ambition is to scale significantly, with a long-term capital target of up to $28 billion.

Under the investment framework, SAFT participants will receive tokens upon platform launch and completion of the asset tokenization process. These tokens are intended to provide economic participation rights linked to the broader Maluku Digital Asset ecosystem.

By combining regulated digital asset infrastructure with traditional fund structures, Maluku Digital Asset is establishing a scalable model for financing sustainable development through tokenized real-world assets.

The SAFT offering is now open to qualified participants. Additional details are available in the project white paper.

About The Maluku Project

The Maluku Project is a real-world asset development platform focused on sustainable economic growth across Indonesia’s Maluku and North Maluku provinces. It finances projects in agriculture, fisheries and renewable energy through a regulated digital asset and investment fund structure. The platform combines tokenization with traditional capital formation to unlock long-term investment tied to natural resources.

The Maluku Project and Maluku Digital Asset are owned and operated by DXG Maluku Company Ltd, a joint venture between DeepGreenX Group Inc. and Forest First International, Inc.

About DeepGreenX

DeepGreenX is a sovereign-focused natural asset development and infrastructure platform that partners with governments, regional authorities, and rights holders to develop, manage, and monetize large-scale natural resource and environmental assets.

DXG’s platform integrates asset development, environmental management, and structured capital formation solutions, enabling global investors to participate in large-scale infrastructure and resource development projects while simultaneously enabling its partnering communities to reap substantial economic and social benefits.



To learn more, visit:

https://malukudigitalasset.com/documentation

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