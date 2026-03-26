Yellow Ribbon Fund Responds to Influx of Wounded Service Members at Walter Reed Following Operation Epic Fury

A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to take off from the USS Spruance during Operation Epic Fury. Navy photo. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

On the ground at Walter Reed, Yellow Ribbon Fund is supporting wounded service members and families during their most critical moments.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund is actively on-site at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, responding to an influx of wounded service members arriving for urgent medical care.More than 30 battle-injured patients have recently been received at Walter Reed, with 15 currently admitted as inpatients. Others have either been transferred to continue care closer to their home of record at military installations across the country or moved into outpatient recovery housing, including Building 62.In direct response, Yellow Ribbon Fund has mobilized immediate, in-person support—conducting bedside visits, delivering comfort items, and ensuring service members and their families have access to critical resources during the earliest and most uncertain stages of recovery.The need for services is expected to grow. An additional 11 patients are scheduled to be medevac’d to Walter Reed in the coming days, further underscoring the importance of a rapid, coordinated response.“When service members arrive at Walter Reed, they are often facing life-altering injuries far from home,” said Gina Harrow, Executive Director of Yellow Ribbon Fund. “We have been called upon to be there in those first critical moments—to provide comfort, stability, and a bridge to the resources they and their families will need in the days ahead.”Yellow Ribbon Fund remains in close coordination with hospital staff to determine visitation schedules and ensure support is delivered at the right time and in the most meaningful way.As the situation continues to develop, Yellow Ribbon Fund stands ready to scale its response—ensuring that every wounded service member arriving at Walter Reed is met with immediate care and unwavering support.To learn more and support Yellow Ribbon Fund’s immediate response efforts, visit www.yellowribbonfund.org . As more service members arrive in the coming days, your donation ensures we can meet them with the care and resources they deserve—without delay.About Yellow Ribbon FundSince 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, has been committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, along with their caregivers and families, from all branches of the U.S. Military. YRF provides essential programs that address the unique challenges these heroes and their families face following unexpected medical crises. Through our Crossroads Program, we offer no-cost accommodations and transportation while loved ones receive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Crossroads Program: provides housing and transportation to families of wounded, ill, and injured post 9 /11 service members receiving extended medical care and/or rehabilitation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland or other local military or Veterans Administration hospitals across the United States. YRF provides free rental cars, hotel stays, and fully furnished apartments to keep families together during extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation.Our Keystone Program, with 11 chapters nationwide, supports families returning home with life skills training, peer support, mental health access, and more.Yellow Ribbon Fund has proudly served over 55,000 service members and continues to assist more than 2,700 individuals annually. With a 87% program ratio, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our mission of Keeping Military Families Together. Your support helps ensure that our nation’s disabled veterans, their caregivers, and families receive the ongoing care they need on their journey of recovery.For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund and how to support its mission,visit www.yellowribbonfund.org Contact: Tara Keimel954-205-8929Tara@YellowRibbonFund.org

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