Accelecom Partners with Eastern Regional Library System of Georgia to Enhance Digital Connectivity

The increased bandwidth and security that will be implemented will allow us to offer faster, more reliable and more secure services to our patrons.” — Devin Morris, Business Manager at the Eastern Regional Library System

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it’s been selected by Eastern Regional Library System (ERLS) of Georgia, one of the marquee library systems in Georgia to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to their library locations in Burke and Warren Counties. This collaboration will significantly enhance the ERLS internet and security posture as well as safeguard their constituents.Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, said. “We are excited to work with the Eastern Regional Library System to enable them to accelerate and further secure their digital transformation. Our partnership reinforces Accelecom’s commitment to bridging the digital divide throughout Georgia.”Devin Morris, Business Manager at the Eastern Regional Library System stated, “This partnership with Accelecom is a game-changer for our library system. The increased bandwidth and security that will be implemented will allow us to offer faster, more reliable and more secure services to our patrons. Our staff will be able to focus more on direct engagement and educational initiatives, which is at the core of our mission. We are grateful to Accelecom for their expertise and support in making this possible.”This collaboration marks a significant step forward in ensuring that the Eastern Regional Library System continues to be a beacon of learning and community engagement in the region.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

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