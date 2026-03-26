Healthy Gluten-Free Eating for National Nutrition Month & Easter with Award-Winning MIGHTYLICIOUS Gluten Free

Save on Delicious Cookies & Baking Mixes for Gluten-Free Households: Promo Codes: • NUTRITIONMONTH10 • EASTER15 ________________________________________

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is National Nutrition Month, a time to focus on smarter food choices and balanced eating. As Easter approaches, many families are also planning festive meals and baked treats—creating the perfect opportunity to highlight better-for-you options that don’t sacrifice flavor.MIGHTYLICIOUS Gluten Free, the award-winning, woman-owned brand, is helping consumers enjoy both occasions with a full line of gluten-free cookies and baking mixes designed to deliver on taste, texture, and clean ingredients.With more than 1.3 million Americans following a gluten-free diet, demand continues to grow for products that feel indulgent while supporting dietary needs. MIGHTYLICIOUS meets that demand with:• Seven varieties of gluten-free cookies, including vegan and vegetarian options• Gluten-free flour blends for everyday baking• A fan-favorite brownie mix, ideal for Easter desserts and spring gatheringsAll products are made with non-GMO ingredients and are certified gluten-free and kosher, offering peace of mind for families navigating food sensitivities.Founded by Carolyn Haeler after her own celiac diagnosis, MIGHTYLICIOUS was created to solve a common frustration—gluten-free baked goods that fall short on flavor and texture. Today, the brand has built a loyal following by proving that gluten-free can be just as delicious as traditional treats.“Whether you’re baking for Easter or simply trying to eat better during National Nutrition Month, people shouldn’t have to compromise,” said Haeler. “We want gluten-free options to feel just as special, indulgent, and satisfying.”From Easter cookie platters to homemade brownies and baked goods, MIGHTYLICIOUS makes it easy to create festive, gluten-free treats the whole family can enjoy.________________________________________Special Online OffersTo celebrate the season, MIGHTYLICIOUS is offering exclusive discounts on its website:• NUTRITIONMONTH10 – in honor of National Nutrition Month• EASTER15 – for Easter baking and celebrations________________________________________Find MIGHTYLICIOUS online and in retail outlets nationwide, including:Hometown/ New York: D’Agostinos/Gristedes, Fairway, Uncle Giuseppes, Wild By NatureMid-Atlantic: The Giant Company, Giant Landover, Roots market,Midwest: Lund’s, Kowalkskis, Horrock’s, Hy-Vee, Pete’s Plum Market, Schnuck’s,PacNW: New Season’s, Metropolitan market, Roauers/Huckleberry’s, Super 1, YokesSoutheast: Harris Teeter, Southeastern GrocersSouthern CA: Bristol Farms, Mother’s, Jensen’s, Lassen’s,TX: HEB, Brookshire Grocers, and Natural stores around the U.S.###

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