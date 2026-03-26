Following an investigation by Attorney General Ken Paxton, plans for development of a potentially unlawful “sharia city” community in Kaufman County have ended.

In early February 2026, residents raised concerns about a foreign-based development company’s plan to purchase thousands of acres near Kaufman, Texas. The developers’ plan to create a “sustainable city” with the potential to house as many as 20,000 foreign nationals alarmed the surrounding communities. Not only could the influx of tens of thousands of foreign nationals into rural Texas pose national security risks, but residents also feared the strain that such a development could place on the local water supply.

On February 9, 2026, Attorney General Paxton announced his office’s investigation into the potentially unlawful “sharia city” development in Kaufman County. As part of the investigation, Requests to Examine (“RTEs”) were sent to developers, including a U.S. subsidiary of the Dubai-based development company SEE Holding.

Congressman Lance Gooden has now confirmed that the developers decided to end their proposed plans in Kaufman County.

“Because of the risks posed by the infiltration of sharia law into Texas, my office will work tirelessly to end any illegal scheme that seeks to subvert the Constitution and disrupt the American way of life,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am glad to see that the developers of this ‘sharia city’ in Kaufman County have ceased their operations following my office’s investigation. My office will continue to investigate any potential threat to the safety and well-being of Texans.”