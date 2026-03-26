Organic U.S. Mattress Manufacturer White Lotus Home Expands Private Label, Drop Ship and Wholesale Programs

Marlon Pando reviewing PL product with WLH seamstress Marlon Pando, CEO unloading fibers Handcrafting in New Jersey!

U.S. organic mattress manufacturer White Lotus Home expands private label, wholesale, and drop shipping programs for entrepreneurs and retailers.

More entrepreneurs want to build businesses around products that are meaningful, sustainable, and made with integrity.” — Marlon Pando, CEO of White Lotus Home

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer demand grows for sustainable products and domestic manufacturing, White Lotus Home , an organic mattress manufacturer in the USA, is expanding its partnership opportunities for entrepreneurs and retailers through new private label bedding manufacturing, organic bedding wholesale, and drop shipping programs.For nearly five decades, White Lotus Home has handcrafted organic mattresses, pillows, and bedding in New Jersey using natural materials and traditional American manufacturing techniques. The company now offers expanded programs that allow entrepreneurs, retailers, and wellness brands to build businesses around high-quality Made in USA bedding without the complexity of overseas manufacturing.“More entrepreneurs want to build businesses around products that are meaningful, sustainable, and made with integrity,” said a spokesperson for White Lotus Home. “Our goal is to make it easier for startups and retailers to launch bedding brands backed by reliable U.S. manufacturing and natural materials.”Demand Rising for Organic Bedding and Domestic ManufacturingThe global bedding industry is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier sleep environments and environmentally responsible materials. Demand for organic mattresses, natural bedding products, and Made in USA bedding continues to rise as shoppers seek transparency about how products are made and where materials originate.White Lotus Home products are:- Handcrafted in New Brunswick, New Jersey- Made with certified organic cotton and wool- Built using natural latex and chemical-free materials- Manufactured by a company with nearly 50 years of experienceThese qualities allow retailers and entrepreneurs to offer products that emphasize sustainability, craftsmanship, and responsible sourcing.Private Label Bedding Manufacturing for EntrepreneursOne of the fastest-growing opportunities at White Lotus Home is its private label bedding manufacturer program, which allows entrepreneurs to launch their own branded bedding lines.Through this program, partners can create organic mattress, pillow, and bedding brands while leveraging the manufacturing expertise and production infrastructure developed by White Lotus Home over decades.Private label partners gain access to:- Proven organic bedding designs- Sustainable fabric and fiber options- U.S.-based manufacturing- Flexible production supportThis model enables entrepreneurs to focus on building their brand and marketing their products while manufacturing is handled by an experienced organic mattress manufacturer in the USA.Organic Bedding Wholesale for Retailers and BoutiquesRetailers looking to expand their natural product offerings can also participate in the company’s organic bedding wholesale program.Wholesale partners include:- Wellness stores- Eco-conscious home boutiques- Interior designers- Natural product retailersThis program allows retailers to stock premium Made in USA bedding and meet growing consumer demand for sustainable, healthy home products.Drop Shipping Bedding Supplier for E-Commerce BrandsWhite Lotus Home also offers a drop shipping bedding supplier program for online businesses. Through this service, products are manufactured and shipped directly to customers, allowing entrepreneurs to operate e-commerce bedding businesses without holding inventory.This streamlined solution allows partners to enter the organic bedding market with low risk while relying on a trusted organic mattress manufacturer in the USA.New Cut & Sew Manufacturing ServicesTo support entrepreneurs creating their own textile products, White Lotus Home now offers Cut & Sew manufacturing services. Businesses can provide product specifications and materials such as fabrics, trims, or fibers, while White Lotus Home handles:- Precision cutting using a zero-waste approach- Professional sewing and assembly- Packaging, logistics, and warehousingThese services enable production of pillows, bedding, cushions, covers, and other custom home textiles while leveraging U.S.-based manufacturing expertise.Supporting the Next Generation of Sustainable BusinessesAs demand for natural home goods continues to grow, White Lotus Home believes partnerships between manufacturers and entrepreneurs will help shape the future of the bedding industry.By supporting American manufacturing and using natural materials, businesses can create brands that resonate with customers seeking transparency, sustainability, and long-lasting quality.Entrepreneurs and retailers interested in learning more about partnership opportunities can contact White Lotus Home directly to explore private label bedding manufacturing, organic bedding wholesale, and drop shipping programs.About White Lotus HomeFounded nearly 50 years ago, White Lotus Home is a U.S.-based organic mattress manufacturer specializing in handcrafted mattresses, pillows, and bedding made with natural and organic materials. All products are produced in New Brunswick, New Jersey, using organic cotton, organic wool, and natural latex. The company is dedicated to sustainable manufacturing and creating healthier sleep environments through Made in USA bedding.

White Lotus Home | Sustainable US Manufacturing

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